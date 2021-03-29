As humans, we tend to hold a lot of tension and stress in our hips. That's even more relevant right now, after a particularly stressful year.

That's why I created this quick yoga flow, specifically designed to help open up your body and release those tight hips. We're going to move through a series of hip-opening poses, and really focus on promoting mobility in your body.

I also encourage you to be very gentle and patient with yourself during this practice. You might not be exactly where you want to be at this moment—and it's absolutely okay to take modifications as needed for your body. Just know that every tiny movement is helping you work towards better flexibility and mobility.