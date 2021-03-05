Why You Should Do Pigeon Pose Before Bed, From A Sleep Specialist

"Opening up and stretching the hips is a great way to relax your muscles before bedtime," says Bhopal. "Asanas like pigeon pose help to lengthen the hip flexor, reduce stiffness in the body, and alleviate pain in the lower back."

Not only does this ease physical tension, but mental tension, as well—which is just what you need before bed. And even though it's a very relaxing pose, you're still working your quads, hip flexors, psoas, chest, and shoulders. So, if you sit at a desk for a lot of the day, this is a great pose for you. And not for nothing, research shows a regular yoga practice can reduce symptoms of insomnia and improve overall sleep quality, Bhopal notes.

This is one pose you'll definitely want to incorporate into your next flow if your hips need a little TLC, and of course, right before you go to bed. With your body relaxed, hips stretched, and mind calm, you'll be snoozing in no time.