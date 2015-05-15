5 Stretches For Tight Hips & Hamstrings

Lie on your back with your knees bent and feet flat. Bring your left knee to your chest and place the towel around the ball of your foot. Hold one side of the towel in each hand, keep your pelvis firmly planted on the mat and stretch your left leg up to the ceiling.

If you can straighten your leg or get close to straight without your pelvis lifting off the mat, extend your right leg down onto the mat. Inhale to soften your left knee, anchor your pelvis even more into the mat, exhale to stretch the leg long again.

Focus on the length of the leg versus how far back you can pull it. Repeat 5x

Tip: Imagine your inner thighs coming together to help keep hips squared. If you’re especially tight and you can’t lie your head flat on the mat, place a pillow underneath it.