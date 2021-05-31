There are many reasons why having a flexible body is essential to our health and well-being. I knew this from a young age, as I was involved in dance and gymnastics—both of which require extreme stretching of muscles, tendons, and ligaments (hello: splits!). They also work aggressively on the mobility of joints.

When I went to college, however, I stopped stretching as often and it didn't take long for my splits to go, too. At that juncture, I realized flexibility—when not prioritized—will begin to weaken throughout life.

While getting the splits back is an accomplishment, that's just the beginning. There are many more important health-related benefits of improved flexibility. Here are just a few, according to experts and research: