Advertisement
6 Most Comfortable White Sneakers We Tested In 2024 To Maximize Step Count
A minimalist white sneaker is an essential item in every closet. But while some people focus just on the trendiest designs, we expect more out of our footwear at mindbodygreen.
We only opt for the most comfortable white sneakers, which keep our feet supported as we trek towards a daily goal of at least 7,500 steps (i.e. the amount associated with lower mortality risk1).
What's more, we aims for styles with wide wide toe boxes, ample arch support, and sustainable materials to ensure we're picking the healthiest options for ourselves and the planet.
After more than five months of testing (and 500,000+ steps), our team is ready to declare the most comfortable white sneakers available to shop right now. Whether you’re looking for a sustainable white sneaker, a sleek leather lace-up, or a shoe for standing all day, our editor-approved selects have you covered.
- Best sustainable: Cariuma Oca Low
- Best for walking: KLAW 528
- Best for travel: Thousand Fell Lace Up Sneaker
- Best for standing all day: Allbirds Tree Runners
- Best for everyday wear: Adidas Sambas
- Best breathable: Rothy's Lace Up Sneaker
How we tested & selected
When searching for the most comfortable white sneakers, we focused primarily on lifestyle sneakers instead of those designed for intense exercise. We researched dozens of brands and more than 50 styles, narrowing it down to 15 options to test.
While our team tested the best comfortable white sneakers, we evaluated each based on the below criteria:
- Design: In order to make it on our list, the shoe needed to be aesthetically pleasing—but it also needed meet our design standards for support. While not intended for intense exercise, these shoes are all supportive enough for everyday wear.
- Quality: The best comfortable white sneakers will stand the test of time, so we prioritized shoes that are well-made with durable materials. Bonus points for any that are machine washable!
- Comfort: We automatically eliminated any shoes that weren’t comfortable for an active day-to-day lifestyle. We’ve called out those that are better for heavier mileage days—but every option is comfortable for daily wear.
- Cost: Our final selections for the most comfortable white sneakers range in price from $85 to $169. We’ve also included a few bonus picks for more expensive and more affordable options.
- Versatility: My favorite thing about a classic white sneaker is its versatility, so we looked for options that truly can be work with a variety of outfits and for a variety of activities (though many are available in additional colorways).
- Sizes: We selected shoes with a wide range of sizes available to accommodate a variety of foot types.
We're not done testing yet—our team is still actively trying new styles to continuously update the guide. This includes barefoot options for optimal foot health, as well as trending styles emerging from TikTok.
The most comfortable white sneakers of 2024:
- Image by mbg creative
- Image by Carleigh Ferrante / mbg creative
Cariuma OCA Low
Pros & Cons
Pros & Cons
Pros
Made with sustainable materials
Lightweight and breathable
Supportive and comfortable for heavy walking days
Cons
Not machine washable
You'll want no-show socks
Our editorial staff has been raving about Cariuma sneakers for years—and I’ve personally tested just about every style from the brand. The Oca low stands out for its chic, effortless, and versatile design that’s available in canvas, leather, or suede.
These shoes are lightweight, breathable, and feel great on your feet (even right out of the box). They're equally loved by testers with wide feet and narrow feet, as well as flat feet, neutral, or high arches.
I have narrow feet with bunions, and the Cariuma Ocas keep my feet supported and comfortable even on days with more than 15,000 steps. Plus, I love that these vegan white sneakers are made primarily with natural materials, including responsibly sourced rubber, recycled plastics, and organic cotton.
KLAW 528
Pros & Cons
Pros & Cons
Pros
Deep heel cup keeps your foot stable as you walk
Designed with podiatrists and have the APMA Seal of Approval
Thick cushioning is extremely comfortable
Great for wide or narrow feet
Cons
Material might be too thick for warmer weather
If I could only wear one walking shoe for the rest of my life, it would be the KLAW 528. Designed with the help of New York podiatrist Nelya Lobkova, these chunky white sneakers are specifically made for walking.
The shoe’s ‘Biomechanics System’ offers support along the entire arch of your foot, and a deep heel cup promotes stability to stop your feet from tilting in or out while you’re walking. No wonder they have the American Podiatric Medical Association (APMA) seal of approval.
Whether I’m walking outdoors on hard pavement or on my walking pad, I can barely feel the impact of the ground beneath my feet when I’m wearing my KLAW sneakers, and I love know they’re designed to keep my feet, ankles, knees and back aligned.
FYI: I get compliments every single time I wear these. Just note, while the shoes are fairly lightweight, so I think the design is best for cooler temperatures.
Read my full review of the KLAW 528 sneakers. Plus, save 15% with code MINDBODYGREEN.
Thousand Fell Women's Lace Up
Pros & Cons
Pros & Cons
Pros
Made from recycled materials
No break-in time required
Comfortable and supportive enough for heavy walking days
Cons
Can sometimes squeak on certain surfaces
Making sneakers from recycled water bottles, upcycled yoga mats, sugar cane, and coconut husks, Thousand Fell truly stands out for its dedication to sustainability—and this shoe’s sleek aesthetic is the cherry on top of its impressive design. The lace-up kicks are supportive, comfortable, and so chic they elevate any outfit.
Our tester wore these for 10-mile walking days in Greece and never dealt with blisters. They kept her feet cool and comfortable, and she loved how easy it was to wipe away any dirt throughout her trip.
What’s more, the durable shoes have more traction than many other minimalist white sneakers. Plus, they require no break-in time.
- Image by Carleigh Ferrante / mbg creative
- Image by Carleigh Ferrante / mbg creative
Allbirds Tree Runners
Pros & Cons
Pros & Cons
Pros
Carbon-neutral design
Great for walking, running errands, or long days on your feet
Machine washable
Breathable but also temperature regulating
Cons
Not supportive enough for running or intense exercise
We love these carbon-neutral shoes for their lightweight-yet-supportive design. A cushioned midsole keeps your feet supported (even if you’re standing all day)—but you can also remove and replace it with custom orthotics.
I’ve been wearing my Allbirds Tree Runners for seven (!!!) years, and I’d venture to say everyone needs a pair in their collection. They're the perfect shoe for walking, running errands, or long days on your feet. Plus, they’re incredibly durable; I replace mine every year or so, and they hold up extremely well in between.
The breathable design makes these great for warm weather, and I love that the eucalyptus pulp fabric and Merino wool insoles are thermoregulating to keep your feet warm in the cold as well.
What's more, they're podiatrist-approved. “The flexibility allows for natural muscle function and engages the foot in stability of its own rather than from a stiff and more rigid shoe that disables a lot of intrinsic muscle activity,” says holistic podiatrist Robert Kornfeld, DPM.
- Image by Carleigh Ferrante / mbg creative
- Image by Carleigh Ferrante / mbg creative
Adidas Sambas
Pros & Cons
Pros & Cons
Pros
Trendy, versatile design
Extremely comfortable and very lightweight
Very durable, even with everyday wear
Cons
Not supportive enough for rigorous activities
Before testing the Adidas Sambas, I thought they were just another hyped up trend—but it turns out there’s more to this versatile shoe than its trendy aesthetic. Originally designed as an indoor soccer shoe, these sleek sneakers are actually incredibly comfortable.
"Adidas Sambas have a timeless design and are known for their durability, which makes them a popular choice for various activities beyond soccer," says podiatrist Dina Gohil, DPM. She adds that the Sambas offer decent support, especially in the midfoot and heel areas.
I love how light the Sambas feel on my feet, too. I was comfortable wearing them all winter, but they really are the perfect spring and summer shoe—and they’re easily the trendiest sneakers I own. These shoes go well with activewear, jeans, dresses, and athleisure, and they’re available in more than 20 colorways.
Editor's tip: The Sambas are notoriously sold out, but the Adidas Gazelle are an equally chic and slightly under-the-radar pick.
- Image by Carleigh Ferrante / mbg creative
- Image by Carleigh Ferrante / mbg creative
- Image by Carleigh Ferrante / mbg creative
Rothy's The Lace Up Sneaker
Pros & Cons
Pros & Cons
Pros
Made with recycled, eco-friendly materials
Sturdy, durable design holds up well over time
Very breathable and lightweight
Cons
Not for heavy walking days
We wish there were heel loops to make them easier to slip on and off
Another standout eco-friendly pick, the Rothy’s Lace Up Sneakers hit the mark on comfort quality, aesthetics, support and sustainability. They’re made from the brand's signature thread, which repurposes 36 recycled plastic bottles in one pair alone.
These shoes have a sturdy, durable outsole and exceptional traction for such a minimalist shoe. I love the soft, plush insole and the extra padding around the ankle—but what really stands out is how breathable the outer material is.
The mesh upper gives these shoes a flexible, sock-like feel that you can’t get from even the most comfortable leather sneaker. I love wearing the Rothy’s Lace Up Sneakers when I’m out and about, but I’d recommend the machine-washable style for days when you won’t be racking up heavy mileage.
Comparing the best comfortable white sneakers
|Product
|Cost
|Sizes
|Colorways
|Weight
|Cariuma Oca Low
|From $85
|5-13; half sizes available
|16
|11.2 oz.
|KLAW 528
|$148
|6-11; wide sizes available; some half sizes available
|5
|11 oz.
|Thousand Fell Lace Up Sneaker
|$125
|5-11; half sizes available
|15
|12.3 oz.
|Allbirds Tree Runners
|$105
|5-11
|15
|8.6 oz.
|Adidas Sambas
|$100
|5-15; half sizes available
|19
|12.5 oz.
|Rothy's Lace Up Sneaker
|$169
|5-13; half sizes available
|7
|15.2
- Vivobarefoot Geo Court III Sneaker: This sleek barefoot design is great for anyone who loves the feeling (and benefits!) of a minimalist shoe. It's lightweight, comfortable, and made from recycled materials.
- Dr. Scholl's Women's Time Off Sneaker: These $70 trendy platform sneakers have partially recycled materials, a well-cushioned sole, and extra padding around the heel for added comfort.
- ON The Roger Advantage Sneaker: A tennis-inspired silhouette that doesn't sacrifice comfort or support, these ON sneakers offer a great balance of flexibility, stability, and style.
- Koio Capri Sneakers: These classic investment sneakers are made from durable LWG gold and silver certified leather, FSC-certified natural rubber, and recycled rubber. Plus, there’s an OrthtoLite insole made from recycled foam.
How to choose
There are a lot of factors to consider when choosing the best comfortable white sneakers, but the most important is your intended level of activity.
You'll also want to think about your budget, foot type, and any specific needs. For example: If you use custom orthotics, you'll need an option with removable insoles like the Allbirds Tree Runners or Cariuma Ocas.
- Carleigh Ferrante: Carleigh is a four-time world major marathon finisher who averages more than 12,000 steps per day. She wears a size 7 or 7.5 and has narrow feet, neutral arches, and bunions.
- Braelyn Wood: Braelyn is an avid walker who tackles at least 10,000 steps per day with the help of a walking pad. She wears a size 9 with wide feet and neutral arches.
The takeaway
A classic comfortable white sneaker is a must-have in any wardrobe—which is why our team meticulously researched and tested dozens of options before selecting our final six. I personally have added each of these comfortable white sneakers to my regular rotation, and every one serves a unique purpose (e.g. lengthy walks, long days on my feet, travel, or everyday wear). And if you do need something for more rigorous exercise, check out our list of the best gym shoes to take your workouts to the next level.
Watch Next
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
What Is Meditation?
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins
Box Breathing
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
What Breathwork Can Address
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance
Nutrition | Rich Roll
What to Eat Before a Workout
Nutrition | Rich Roll
How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life
Nutrition | Sahara Rose
Messages About Love & Relationships
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel
Love Languages
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel
What Is Meditation?
Box Breathing
What Breathwork Can Address
The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?
Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips
How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance
What to Eat Before a Workout
How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life
Messages About Love & Relationships
Love Languages
Advertisement
5 Mistakes People Make With Group Fitness & How To Actually Get Stronger
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
5 Mistakes People Make With Group Fitness & How To Actually Get Stronger
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN