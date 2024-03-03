Skip to Content
Routines

I Hoard White Sneakers — But These Are My No. 1 Pick For Everyday

Hannah Margaret Allen
Author:
Hannah Margaret Allen
March 03, 2024
Hannah Margaret Allen
mbg Executive Editor
By Hannah Margaret Allen
mbg Executive Editor
Hannah Margaret Allen is the Executive Editor at mindbodygreen. Previously she worked at Inverse, Men's Journal, and Condé Nast.
Author holding cariuma sneakers in hand
Image by mbg creative
March 03, 2024
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

I shouldn't love white sneakers as much as I do. It's ridiculous really. The pristine kicks are prone to turning a grayish brown over time, especially in the dirty New York City streets. Yet I own at least six different pairs that I rotate through regularly, each with a differentiating superlative that earns them a special place in my heart (and wardrobe).

My current lineup includes popular styles like Air Force 1s, Jordans, and Cortezes—but there's one pair that's quickly surpassing the others to become an absolute favorite: the Cariuma Oca Low Sneakers.

I've been wearing the off-white canvas shoe for almost a year now, and I've been astounded. The comfy style packs plenty of arch support yet still looks so undeniably chic that my husband calls them my "fancy sneakers."

As someone who's always searching for sustainable, supportive, and stylish footwear, I can't rave about these shoes enough. So allow me to do just that.

Cariuma Oca Low

$85

Why I love these comfortable sneakers

Not only have the Cariuma Oca Low Sneakers maintained their crisp color amid city living (essentially a miracle), but they've made me feel effortlessly cool. I actually received one of my top five favorite compliments in them—I'll set the scene.

It was a super-hot Friday in July, and I was meeting my dear friend and her 2-year-old at a park in Clinton Hill, Brooklyn. You see, her daughter goes to a preschool where they speak French to the bébés, and my friend said my sneakers made me look like one of the French moms she sees at the preschool.

That was a long-winded way of saying these shoes are très chic (see my photos below).

cariuma review hand holding white sneakers
Image by Hannah Margaret Allen | Executive Editor / mbg creative

And of course, I wouldn't be recommending these puppies if they weren't super comfortable. That's saying something because I walk everywhere. (Hey, a hot girl walk supports a healthy heart.)

The cork insole provides just the right amount of arch support and cushioning—but it doesn't make the vegan sneakers too heavy or clunky. In fact, these are actually by far the lightest sneakers in my collection, which means they are the easiest to throw on and the most enjoyable to wear all day. 

My only warning is that the lower cut of the shoe's design requires special no-see socks, if you prefer a no-sock look. However, it's a small price to pay for a sneaker that looks good with any outfit.

One small warning

Out of the six pairs of white sneakers I own, the Ocas were my first canvas pair. The fabric made me hesitant at first, as I assumed it'd get dirtier faster. They stayed bright white for awhile—until I wore them to a muddy wedding dance floor.

Unfortunately, the sneakers are no longer the same pristine white that they once were after more than a year of wear, but I don't care enough to spot clean them. In my dream world, the Ocas would be machine washable to last even longer.

For now, I'll have to settle with replacing my Ocas on a bi-annual schedule. Luckily, the affordable price point makes repurchasing a possibility.

And they're sustainable

Plus, I don't feel bad about replacing these sneakers with a new pair of Cariumas when they meet their end. The sleek shoe is made with primarily natural materials, including responsibly sourced rubber, recycled plastics, and organic cotton.

Constructed in ethical factories and shipped in recyclable packing, the Ocas hit all the must-haves for someone who cares about the environment.

Cariuma Oca Low

$85

The takeaway

When it comes to white sneakers, Cariuma OCA Low is my go-to. Equal parts functional and cool, they're the ultimate footwear for anyone who likes shoes that look as good as they feel—all for less than $89.

