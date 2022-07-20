How Long Your Daily Hot Girl Walks Need To Be For Heart & Memory Benefits

Considering walking was touted as “the closest thing we have to a wonder drug,” by the former director of the CDC, Thomas Frieden, it’s safe to say this is a valuable form of exercise to lean on regularly for improving health in all areas. And in fact, you don’t even have to walk for hours each day to reap the benefits. “Walking for 2.5 hours a week—that’s just 21 minutes a day" can support your heart health, the review notes.

What's more, the perks of walking for just 21 minutes a day don’t end at your heart: The review goes on to note that other positive effects of the low-impact workout may include a sharper memory, plus lower blood pressure and cholesterol. “Tension starts to ease as the road stretches out in front of you. Mood-elevating endorphin levels increase,” the authors note. Moral of the story: if you haven’t been out for your hot girl walk today, it may be time to go take a stroll.