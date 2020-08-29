Everyone needs to get physical activity in one way or another, and if you've struggled with heart issues, that's all the more reason to prioritize it. "Physical activity is good for everyone with heart disease and even small amounts are beneficial," notes Sanjay Sharma M.D., who worked on the guidelines, in a news release. "We hope these guidelines will help patients and their health professionals choose the best and most enjoyable activities for them."

And while the risk of triggering a heart attack or cardiac arrest while exercising is "extremely low," according to Sharma, it's never a bad idea to talk to a doctor before trying a new type of workout, especially for anyone who is completely inactive or have advanced heart disease.

If exercising causes anything like heart palpitations, chest discomfort, or "unusual shortness or breath," Pelliccia says you'll want to ease up on the intensity of your workout and let your doctor know about it. If you experience chest pain for more than 15 minutes, call an ambulance.

Everyone needs to incorporate movement to keep hearts and overall well-being in good shape. So grab a bike, take a hike, or dance around a bit—your heart will thank you for it.