mindbodygreen

Close Ad
News
The Best Exercises For Managing Heart Disease, According To Research

The Best Exercises For Managing Heart Disease, According To Research

Sarah Regan
mindbodygreen Editorial Assistant By Sarah Regan
mindbodygreen Editorial Assistant

Sarah Regan is a writer, registered yoga instructor, and Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Brooklyn, New York.
Female Athlete Stretching Before a Swim

Image by Jacob Lund / iStock

August 29, 2020 — 12:03 PM

Getting regular exercise is undoubtedly one of the most important factors to a well-rounded routine, and that's true for people with heart disease, too. But due to the risk of certain exercises and activities, many heart patients may be unsure which they can safely do.

In newly released recommendations from the European Society of Cardiology (ESC), the team offers guidelines on which sports and physical activities are best for people with heart disease and other related illnesses.

How much should people with heart disease exercise?

First and foremost, the ESC recommends that people with heart disease should try to move every day—not unlike a healthy adult without heart disease. They advise a target of at least 150 minutes per week of moderate intensity exercise.

Moderate intensity means your heart rate goes up around 50 to 60 percent, but you can still hold a conversation. (Think tennis or hiking, for example.)

Advertisement

Which kinds of exercise are best?

Depending on what kind of heart condition a person has, the guidelines note strength training, such as lifting light weights, is a good option for people who are obese, have diabetes, or have high blood pressure. Couple that a few times a week, along with moderate to intense aerobic exercise a few times a week.

"People with long-standing coronary artery disease who wish to take up exercise for the first time should see their doctor first," adds Antonio Pelliccia Ph.D., who worked on these guidelines. "The aim is to tailor the intensity of activity according to the individual risk of causing an acute event such as a heart attack."

Those with atrial fibrillation (the most common heart rhythm disorder) taking anticoagulants should not play contact sports, but other options are fine. The same goes for people with pacemakers.

Here are some other examples of recommended exercises:

  • brisk walking
  • dancing
  • biking
  • yoga
  • swimming
  • gardening
  • golfing
  • kayaking or canoeing
  • light weightlifting
  • qi gong

The take-away

Everyone needs to get physical activity in one way or another, and if you've struggled with heart issues, that's all the more reason to prioritize it. "Physical activity is good for everyone with heart disease and even small amounts are beneficial," notes Sanjay Sharma M.D., who worked on the guidelines, in a news release. "We hope these guidelines will help patients and their health professionals choose the best and most enjoyable activities for them."

And while the risk of triggering a heart attack or cardiac arrest while exercising is "extremely low," according to Sharma, it's never a bad idea to talk to a doctor before trying a new type of workout, especially for anyone who is completely inactive or have advanced heart disease.

If exercising causes anything like heart palpitations, chest discomfort, or "unusual shortness or breath," Pelliccia says you'll want to ease up on the intensity of your workout and let your doctor know about it. If you experience chest pain for more than 15 minutes, call an ambulance.

Everyone needs to incorporate movement to keep hearts and overall well-being in good shape. So grab a bike, take a hike, or dance around a bit—your heart will thank you for it.

Want your passion for wellness to change the world? Become A Functional Nutrition Coach! Enroll today to join our upcoming live office hours.

Advertisement
Sarah Regan
Sarah Regan mindbodygreen Editorial Assistant
Sarah Regan is a writer, registered yoga instructor, and Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and...

More On This Topic

Routines

This Full-Body Exercise Is A Quick Way To Strengthen & Stretch

Jason Williams, NASM-CPT
This Full-Body Exercise Is A Quick Way To Strengthen & Stretch
Recovery

Why This Chiropractor Wants You To Stretch Your Ligaments + How To Do It

Kelli Pearson, D.C.
Why This Chiropractor Wants You To Stretch Your Ligaments + How To Do It
$179.99

The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition

With Rich Roll Featuring Julie Piatt
The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition
Beauty

The One Must-Know Tip About Applying Hair Oil, From A Stylist

Alexandra Engler
The One Must-Know Tip About Applying Hair Oil, From A Stylist
Integrative Health

The Nasty Side Effect Of The Keto Diet That Messes With Your Skin

Abby Moore
The Nasty Side Effect Of The Keto Diet That Messes With Your Skin
Love

What's The Difference Between Bisexual & Pansexual?

Stephanie Barnes
What's The Difference Between Bisexual & Pansexual?
More Movement

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Mental Health

Why COVID Is A Mental Health Trigger, Whether You've Had Previous Issues Or Not

Abby Moore
Why COVID Is A Mental Health Trigger, Whether You've Had Previous Issues Or Not
Integrative Health

How Insulin Impacts Alzheimer's + Two Diets That May Lower The Risk

Abby Moore
How Insulin Impacts Alzheimer's + Two Diets That May Lower The Risk
Love

The 3 Components Of True Love, According To One Psychological Theory

Sarah Regan
The 3 Components Of True Love, According To One Psychological Theory
Recipes

This RD-Approved Quiche Has A Secret Immune-Supporting Ingredient

Abby Moore
This RD-Approved Quiche Has A Secret Immune-Supporting Ingredient
Integrative Health

The Magnesium–Blood Sugar Connection Everyone Should Know About

Jennifer Chesak
The Magnesium–Blood Sugar Connection Everyone Should Know About
Integrative Health

This Personality Trait Can Improve Overall Well-Being — Here's How To Develop It

Abby Moore
This Personality Trait Can Improve Overall Well-Being — Here's How To Develop It
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/exercise-to-manage-heart-disease

Your article and new folder have been saved!