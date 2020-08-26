Atrial fibrillation is a common heart rhythm disorder, often referred to as AFib. So common, in fact, that one in four adults in the U.S. and Europe will develop the disease. The condition leads to strokes in about 20 to 30% of cases and increases the risk of death, according to a study in the European Heart Journal.

Aside from the risk factors, symptoms of atrial fibrillation, such as heart palpitations, racing or irregular pulse, shortness of breath, tiredness, chest pain and dizziness can be disruptive to daily life. “They come and go, causing many patients to feel anxious and limiting their ability to live a normal life,” study author Naresh Sen, M.D., Ph.D., said in a press release.

Due to its prevalence, researchers wanted to examine alternative and accessible treatment options to improve quality of life for people living with the condition.