While the short-term effects of yoga were promising, the long-term effects may be less so. In a six-month follow-up researchers still saw improvements in the CBT group, but not in the yoga group.

"This study suggests that at least short-term there is significant value for people with generalized anxiety disorder to give yoga a try,” lead study author Naomi M. Simon, M.D. says in a news release. “Yoga is well-tolerated, easily accessible, and has a number of health benefits."

In order to have more lasting effects, the practice may need to be combined with other forms of treatment, like medicine or therapy. Finding added and accessible treatment options, like yoga, can help people overcome barriers to care, Simon adds.