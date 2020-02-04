Back in November, we wrote about a study conducted by Boston University School of Medicine, which proved the positive effects of yoga on anxiety and depression. But the researchers didn't stop there. They wanted to figure out exactly how yoga improved mental health disorders, and they've finally done it.

A follow-up study, published in the Journal of Alternative and Complementary Medicine, identified the physiological effect of yoga on mental health.

After analyzing 30 patients with clinical depression, they found practicing yoga can increase gamma-aminobutyric acid (GABA) levels on a temporary basis, and taking one yoga class weekly might maintain those enhanced levels.