mindbodygreen

Dismiss
News
|
Fact Checked

How Practicing Yoga Increases GABA Levels & Decreases Depression

Abby Moore
mbg Editorial Assistant By Abby Moore
mbg Editorial Assistant
Abby Moore is an Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She earned a B.A. in Journalism from The University of Texas at Austin and has previously written for Tribeza magazine.
Two Women Practicing Yoga in the Studio Doing Forearm Stands

Image by Javier Pardina / Stocksy

February 4, 2020 — 16:22 PM

Back in November, we wrote about a study conducted by Boston University School of Medicine, which proved the positive effects of yoga on anxiety and depression. But the researchers didn't stop there. They wanted to figure out exactly how yoga improved mental health disorders, and they've finally done it. 

A follow-up study, published in the Journal of Alternative and Complementary Medicine, identified the physiological effect of yoga on mental health. 

After analyzing 30 patients with clinical depression, they found practicing yoga can increase gamma-aminobutyric acid (GABA) levels on a temporary basis, and taking one yoga class weekly might maintain those enhanced levels. 

What is GABA?

According to Ilene Ruhoy, M.D., GABA is "an important neurotransmitter in the central nervous system, which controls most of the functions of the body and mind." Because GABA is an inhibitory neurotransmitter, studies have shown that it might play a role in helping to manage anxious feelings and depressive symptoms.*

Article continues below

What did the researchers find?

The participants all did 90-minute Iyengar yoga sessions and coherent breathing practices for three months. A high-dose group practiced yoga three times per week, while a low-dose session practiced only twice a week. 

Researchers took magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scans of their brains before and after the three months. Participants also completed a clinical depression scale to track their depressive symptoms. 

Both groups reported improvements in depressive symptoms, while MRI scans revealed heightened levels of GABA. The levels remained elevated for about four to eight days following the final yoga session.

How do you prolong the temporary effects of GABA?

magnesium+

The deep and restorative sleep you've always dreamt about, featuring pharmaGABA.*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(4.8)

Continuing yoga sessions can continue to increase GABA levels. One author of the study, Chris Streeter, M.D., suggested practicing yoga at least once a week to maintain the "time-limiting" effects. 

Combining brain imaging technology with the evidence from the prior study "provides important neurobiological insight as to the 'how' yoga may help to alleviate depression and anxiety," said co-author Marisa Silveri, Ph.D.

Aside from helping to manage anxious feelings, GABA can also enhance sleep quality and promote relaxation.* All good reasons to book a yoga class or try this 10-minute yin yoga flow.

Abby Moore
Abby Moore mbg Editorial Assistant
Abby Moore is an Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She earned a B.A. in Journalism from The University of Texas at Austin and has previously written for Tribeza magazine. She has...

More On This Topic

Integrative Health

How These Diabetes Experts Stabilized Their Blood Sugar With Food Alone

Jason Wachob
How These Diabetes Experts Stabilized Their Blood Sugar With Food Alone
Integrative Health

It's National Hemp Day! 3 Reasons We Use This Plant To Calm Our Stress

Jamie Schneider
It's National Hemp Day! 3 Reasons We Use This Plant To Calm Our Stress
Integrative Health

Study Finds An Exercise Prescription To Protect Against Alzheimer's Disease

Abby Moore
Study Finds An Exercise Prescription To Protect Against Alzheimer's Disease
Personal Growth

The 4 Biggest Things We Get Wrong About Stress, From A Psychologist

Eliza Sullivan
The 4 Biggest Things We Get Wrong About Stress, From A Psychologist
Change-Makers

This Fully Biodegradable Sneaker Is A Step Toward A Smaller Footprint

Eliza Sullivan
This Fully Biodegradable Sneaker Is A Step Toward A Smaller Footprint
Integrative Health

Groggy In The Morning? Researchers Find This Little Change May Help

Sarah Regan
Groggy In The Morning? Researchers Find This Little Change May Help
More Health

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Motivation

Trying A New Diet? Researchers Say This Can Help You Stick To It

Eliza Sullivan
Trying A New Diet? Researchers Say This Can Help You Stick To It
Home

This All-Purpose Cleaner Is Made Almost Entirely Out Of Food Waste

Emma Loewe
This All-Purpose Cleaner Is Made Almost Entirely Out Of Food Waste
Recipes

Roasted Radishes Will Become Your New Favorite Veggie With This Recipe

Darra Goldstein, Ph.D.
Roasted Radishes Will Become Your New Favorite Veggie With This Recipe
Beauty

Cellular Beauty: 7 Ways To Support Glowing Skin From The Inside Out

Alexandra Engler
Cellular Beauty: 7 Ways To Support Glowing Skin From The Inside Out
Spirituality

How To Improve Your Love Life, Based On Your Human Design Type

Erin Claire Jones
How To Improve Your Love Life, Based On Your Human Design Type
Love

This Is The Problem With Serial Monogamy, According To A Sexologist

Gigi Engle
This Is The Problem With Serial Monogamy, According To A Sexologist
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/study-reveals-how-practicing-yoga-can-decrease-depressive-symptoms

Your article and new folder have been saved!