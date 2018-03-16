Kundalini Yoga 101: Everything You Wanted To Know

Let's face it: We all want to find more success and relaxation. But we also want to look good, feel good, and do good in the world. This is the realm of the glands, aka the endocrine system.

The glands are responsible for our health, youth, and conditioned vibrancy. Great skin comes from this glandular conditioning—working to have your glands balanced! And if you want to feel positive and do positive things in the world, this is also a function of the glands.

Unknown to most people is how our emotions and feelings are a product of our endocrine output. Your glands work together with the nervous system to give you "experiences." When your glands release a distinct hormonal code, it is read as anger. If you are feeling depressed, that’s another separate hormonal code. It’s the same with happiness, love, bliss, and euphoria. And the more refined a name we have for a feeling, the more specific the coded hormonal mixture. This is the physiological base of your emotions. When the endocrine system is secreting properly, it is actually very difficult—I would say impossible—to feel bad. When the endocrine system is in balance, you are in balance. You feel good. You have a connection to your infinite reality. And when you feel better, you think better and you do better!

Imagine the ways you behave when you feel emotionally stable, secure, and integrated. You act kindly and generously don’t you? Imagine a world populated by endocrinely balanced human beings. Everything, including our economic systems, families, and societal norms would upgrade in the light of a new human dignity. Yogis have known for millennia that if your glands are totally in the right balance for you and your body chemistry, there is no way you can be depressed. Which is important personally and socially, as your feelings affect how you engage with the outside world. So it makes practical sense to have this baseline understanding of your endocrine system and the yogic tools to balance it at a moment’s notice! Luckily, this is so easy.

The cold shower practice I gave earlier is by far one of the most effective for a glandular detox, balance, and rejuvenation. But if arctic temperatures before six in the morning don't strike your fancy, you can also reset your glandular system with a simple cup of tea and a breath worthy of your Netflix binge.