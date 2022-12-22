Kundalini Yoga 101: Everything You Wanted To Know

What Is Kundalini Yoga? Everything You Need To Know About This Celebrity-Favorite Practice
Kundalini yoga has grown in popularity over the last few years. The ancient yoga practice focuses on breath and asana (a.k.a. physical postures) along with chanting, meditation, and singing. If Kundalini is something that’s piqued your interest—but you have no idea where to start—we’ve broken down some of the basics of the popular practice below.
What is Kundalini yoga?
First introduced to the western world in the late 70s by Yogi Bhajan, Kundalini yoga is a combination of breath, movement, and sound. It derives from the Sanskrit word kundal, which translates to “coiled energy.” The idea is that we all have energy gathered at the base of our spine and, through the practice of Kundalini, we bring that energy up our spine through the seven chakras, and out the crown of our head.
“The process of growth through Kundalini Yoga is a natural unfolding of your own nature,” Yogi Bhajan has said. “Like a snake, you will need to shed old skins to be more of who you are.” The ultimate goal of Kundalini is to increase your self-awareness by silencing your mind and unblocking your chakras so that your vital energy can flow freely.
"The practice of kundalini is filled with really challenging breath exercises coupled with asanas and meditation," says yoga instructor Caley Alyssa in our 28 Days To Yoga Bliss class. "These are often practiced in repetition for a pretty lengthy period of time and move a lot of energy around in your body."
There's a reason why the practice has gained popularity only recently: The ancient teachings of Kundalini yoga were kept secret for a very long time, only taught to royalty and nobility for thousands of years until Bhajan brought it to the West in the late 1960s and began to teach it publicly.
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What are the health benefits?
There are a lot of reasons why people choose to practice Kundalini—like its effect on both your physical and psychological well-being. Below are some of the most popular health benefits of Kundalini, including a faster metabolism, better mood, and lowered stress levels.
Builds strength
Because you hold each posture for an extended period of time (sometimes up to five minutes!), Kundalini yoga is a great way to strengthen and tone your muscles. Some of the more intense breathing techniques—like Breath of Fire—can also build core strength, as you have to engage your abdominal muscles with each exhale.
Improves your mood
That “high” you get after a sweaty yoga class is a real thing—research has found that regularly practicing Kundalini yoga increases the production of serotonin (the happy hormone) in your brain.
Lowers your blood pressure and heart rate
Studies have repeatedly shown that Kundalini yoga—specifically the deep breathing techniques used during it—can decrease the risk of hypertension. Long, slow breaths calm your autonomic nervous system and reduce stress, thus lowering both your blood pressure and pulse rate.
Enhances your memory and focus
According to research, Kundalini yoga can impact cognitive functioning1, boosting both your concentration and memory. Even the Alzheimer’s Research and Prevention Foundation recommends a Kundalini kriya for improving memory retention.
Boosts your metabolism and digestive system
Through the combination of breath and postures, Kundalini yoga is focused on strengthening your core and diaphragm. This in turn improves your digestion and has been shown by researchers to speed up metabolism2 (meaning your body processes energy more efficiently).
How to practice
A typical Kundalini yoga class is comprised of three parts: an opening chant (known as “tuning in”) followed by a brief warm-up for your spine, a kriya (which is a sequence of postures paired with breathing techniques), and a closing meditation or song.
Each kriya—which is Sanskrit for “action”—pairs a physical pose with a breath or meditation. These poses can be anything you choose based on the part of your body that you want to focus on, like cobra pose for your spine or warrior for your legs and glutes.
While different kriyas use different breaths, one of the most popular breathing techniques is Breath of Fire, which consists of short, quick breaths (almost like a dog panting). To do Breath of Fire, seal your lips and breathe in and out of your nose at a rate of about two to three breaths per second. As you breathe, expel the air in powerful spurts to engage your core.
Chanting and singing are also key components of Kundalini yoga. There are endless mantras and songs that you can recite during your practice but most classes start with the Adi Mantra, which means “I bow to the subtle divine wisdom, the divine teacher within.” Another common chant you’ll hear in a Kundalini class is Sat Nam, which means “I am truth.”
You can also expect a meditation-heavy class. Each set during Kundalini yoga has different poses that involve movement, breathing techniques, mindfulness, and a mantra. Between postures, you’ll have a minute or two to relax and focus inward. After the entire set, there’s a relaxation followed by a meditation, then a mantra before class closes.
Bonus: While you don’t have to wear head-to-toe white, it is common in Kundalini. That’s because the color white is thought to ward off negative energy and extend your own aura. Teachers will often also wear a white head covering, such as a hat, scarf, or turban, to contain the energy within the body.
The takeaway
While anyone can practice Kundalini (unless you have a pre-existing medical condition, of course), this particular style of yoga is especially good for people who are looking for a spiritual practice as much as they’re looking for a physical workout.
Kundalini yoga is an intense practice, but both its physical and mental benefits make it a great option for beginners and advanced yogis alike. There's a reason the practice has seen a meteoric rise—from die-hard yoga practitioners to celebrities alike.