Try This Quick Kundalini Yoga Sequence From A West Coast Guru

I'm in love with this Kundalini yoga kriya series — movements that promote real change within. In just five to 10 minutes you can expect a major dose of energy, clarity and metabolic boost from this quick and effective sequence. It's like a natural stimulant in your system without the adrenal backlash from caffeine.

You'll also notice your body start to change on the outside too, with surprisingly quick flattening and toning of stomach muscles, increased digestive system function and calm energy that lasts all day long.