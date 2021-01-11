The Joy Of Learning About Yourself: 5 Ways To Become More Self-Aware

In 2021, we're focusing on joy. After the year we've had, cultivating and celebrating small moments of happiness as they come has never felt more cathartic, life-affirming, and essential to lasting well-being. In the coming weeks, we're going to laugh, experience new things, and revamp stale aspects of daily life. Come back each day for a new "Resolution Joy" installment, where you'll find inspiration and expert-backed advice, free classes, and—dare we say?—fun activities.

As a child, joy can seem limitless. But as we grow older, it’s easy to become jaded. Many of us lose the sense of wonder and awe we once had for the world—particularly the ordinary moments. We become entrenched in work, distracted by technology, and over time, may even lose a sense of self.

Research has shown that a sense of self awareness is a useful tool for combating psychological distress. A study in the European Journal of Psychology says, “the importance of self-awareness goes beyond well-being and mental health to include substantial impacts on day-to-day functioning.”

Not only has it been shown to improve performance in daily tasks, despite stress, but it may even lower the risk of burnout. Think about it: the more self-aware you become, the more likely you are to take necessary breaks and tend to your needs in a way that’s restorative.

“Self-awareness and mindfulness is associated with higher degrees of confidence, happiness, and overall wellness,” licensed professional counselor Roseann Capanna-Hodge, EdD, LPC, BCN, tells mbg. “When you are more emotionally regulated, you have more mental space for creative and positive thinking, and are more adaptable to the changes in life.”

Bonus? The process of learning about yourself can actually be really fun. If the busyness or chaos of the world has disconnected you from your purpose and your joy, here are a few ways to reconnect.