Myers-Briggs vs. Enneagram: Which Is The Better Personality Test?

According to Nguyen, each test has its own uses. "The MBTI and Enneagram are distinctively different, but they can be highly complementary and enriching when used together," Nguyen says. "I find that the MBTI is a great way of comprehensively understanding your own actions, and you relate to others and the collective, while the Enneagram offers a deep dive into your psyche."

One standout feature of the Enneagram is that it shows how the types are connected to each other, says Enneagram practitioner Ryan Lui, M.A. In the MBTI, each person has one type that is siloed from the other types, unlike in the Enneagram, where each type has wings, a stress point, and a release point. For example, you might be a Four with a dominant Five wing who moves toward One traits when stressed and Two traits when thriving.

"These relationships are shown by the arrows or lines in the picture and tell each type who they need to learn from, and become more like, to really flourish," Lui tells mbg. "In our current world of division, I think we all need to hear that more often."

In general, though, both tests can offer a deeper sense of self-awareness. "By knowing how to assess yourself clearly, it can be used as a jumping-off point for positive change and self-improvement," Nguyen explains.

For those who are hoping to understand their main fears, motivations, and how they can learn from others, the Enneagram may be best. Those looking to understand their strengths, weaknesses, and broad personality traits might prefer the Myers-Briggs.