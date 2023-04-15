By only knowing your Enneagram number, you will be working off of limited information. Finding out your preferred, dominant wing allows you to get into the granular details of your personality. For example, a Two is still empathetic and overly focused on helping others, but a Two with the perfectionistic energy of a One wing (2w1) will integrate principled integrity and a strong moral compass into their personality. As a result, they are infused with a stronger sense of duty, and their commitment to helping may be directed toward community and through amplifying social justice issues instead of just focusing on their loved ones.