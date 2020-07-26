"An Enneagram wing is the numbers directly on either side of your Enneagram type, i.e., the wings of a type Two are One and Three," Enneagram educator and coach Funlola Fagbohun, tells mbg. "We 'borrow' energy from our wing, which allows for a lot of dimension and personality to our overall Enneagram type. Borrowing energy shows up as resembling many of the qualities of the number that border our type."

For example, a Type Two's wings are One and Three. There is debate about whether every type is equally influenced by its two wings (known as two-wing theory) or if only one of your wings is the dominant wing that affects your personality (known as one-wing theory). In one-wing theory, a person's full Enneagram type is expressed with both their main type and associated wing together. So a Type Two could be a 2w1 (a Type Two with a One wing) or a 2w3 (a Type Two with a Three wing).

A recent study from the American Journal of Psychiatry signals validity for both theories: "Individuals are generally more influenced by one wing than the other, although traits from both wings may emerge in response to different environments." In that way, wings can be seen as personality options that people can toggle between depending on their context and health level.

"An Enneagram wing is the flavoring for the Enneagram. We always remain our main type, but the characteristics of either side flavor our personality," says Enneagram coach Myrna Cervetti. "A great way I've heard wings described is like using salt and pepper to flavor a dish. The main dish doesn't change, but adding varying degrees of salt and pepper affects the taste. Similarly, with our wings, too much of either can make even the tastiest dish—or in our case, healthiest type—inedible, but the right balance can enhance our enjoyment of it significantly."