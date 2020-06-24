Because of the Enneagram system's hyper-attunement to our limitations, triggers, and pitfalls, knowing your Enneagram type can help you understand how to compassionately self-manage and relate to other types. Doing Enneagram work pulls back the curtain on the inner workings of your romantic partnership and recommends a path for growth.

All of the Enneagram types are driven by their own distinct motivations, leading them to have different priorities in a relationship. "Most couples probably have at least a surface-level understanding of their differences and similarities before discovering the Enneagram, but the Enneagram offers a common language to discuss these tendencies," Stephanie Barron Hall, certified Enneagram coach and author of The Enneagram in Love: A Roadmap for Building and Strengthening Romantic Relationships, tells mbg. "It allows us to stop ascribing our motivations to our partner's behavior."

By facilitating the cultivation of empathy for each other's point of view, the Enneagram provides a framework to forge closer connections and forecast potential issues down the road. "Often, in relationships, we know when things aren't working well, but we just can't figure out why," Hall says. "The Enneagram can offer more insight into what is and isn't working so that couples can work together to support, understand, and love each other better."