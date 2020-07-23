Love is mysterious and unpredictable, but can a personality test provide insight into our most intimate relationships?

The Enneagram system seeks to provide information to the ways we communicate and display love. By laying out nine interconnected personality types and the motivations and challenges that characterize them, it can help us understand our partner’s inner world and how they interpret their reality.

The Enneagram and its model for growth calls on us to show up as our authentic selves to fully experience genuine connection. Read on to find out the positives and negatives that each Enneagram type brings to a relationship—and how to make sure you’re giving your own partner the kind of care and affection they need.