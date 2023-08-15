As Nguyen tells mindbodygreen, "If you identify as a Type One, your wings would be Nine or Two, so it'd be a 1w9 or 1w2, and this influences the way you view the world and extrovert your energy." Sticking with that example, she adds that if you're a Type One who leans toward your Nine wing, you're likely to prioritize harmony, whereas if you lean toward the Two wing, you're likely to channel your desire to improve the world on to other people.