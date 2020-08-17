The Most Common Misconceptions About Each Enneagram Type, Debunked

Self-effacing Nines have an inner yearning to express their anger and indignation to others, but those desires can be mainly unconscious since they take great lengths to keep their environment peaceful. Nines have a tendency to merge with people, so they feel a strong compulsion to stay connected. This can look like going with the flow and getting caught up in what others want them to do. However, this strategy doesn't work for long, and Nines can be forced into conflict when they finally speak up and stand up for what they really want.