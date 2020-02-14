How To Tell Your Partner You Need Alone Time (Without Getting In A Fight)

It's easy to get lost in a relationship. Without meaning to, we stop investing time and energy into nurturing our own interests and ways of being. Daily routines and stressors leave partners feeling exhausted and frazzled, and it can be tempting to chronically default to dependent behaviors that create a sense of safety and security. But the more the patterns create hyper-dependency and eliminate personal freedom and growth, the more self-limiting the behaviors become. Eventually, one or both partners may ultimately feel suffocated.

The healthiest of relationships allow for a solid amount of couple time and also a healthy dose of alone time. The concept of healthy interdependence—being able to depend on a partner while also being self-sufficient in key areas—is a cornerstone of successful relationships.