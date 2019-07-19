How To Keep Showing Up In Your Relationship, Even When You're Super Stressed

The birth of a child, a financial crisis, a looming work deadline. To be a human being means you will sometimes experience stress. It's our common denominator.

Stress is our natural survival response to perceived threats or demands. It signals that something is off-balance in our lives or, as is often the case, our perception of a threat is bigger than the situation calls for. In this distressed state when we need our partner's support the most, we often find ways to push them further away and forget how we're affecting our relationship—often causing additional problems on top of the original stressors.

And so the cycle begins: Our stress causes us to neglect or act out in our relationship, which then makes the relationship itself become tense, which then adds even more stress, and then the loop goes on and on.