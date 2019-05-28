How To Keep Your Relationship Healthy When You Both Have Depression

Depressive episodes tend to come in waves. You may be in a low state when your partner is not, or vice versa. When you're in the throes of depression, it can be hard to clearly see what's going on with you, let alone tell anyone else about it. It's also difficult to see what's happening with your partner or how you might be affecting them.

The only way to overcome this is to communicate out loud about everything. Guesswork never cuts it in a relationship, but especially not when depression is involved.

"Being verbally clear with your partner about where your mental state of mind is will eliminate any assumptions," Egel says. "Instead of them assuming what's going on with you, being expressive with them verbally will help them understand more about why you're acting and feeling the way you are."

On the flip side, make sure to reassure your partner that you want to know how they're feeling, even if it's bad news. Long-term couples often forget to ask each other simple questions, like "How are you feeling today?" But these check-ins can go a long way toward preventing a depressed person from isolating themselves, which depression tends to make very tempting.

One positive part of a double-depression relationship, though, is that each person may feel more comfortable opening up about their depression once they know that their partner has been there.

If you're struggling to communicate with your partner, try writing your feelings down in a letter or setting aside some time every single week to talk. Couples therapy can help a great deal, too.