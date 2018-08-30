The Real Cause Of Depression Is About Way More Than Just Serotonin

You hate your job, you work too much, your friends are self-absorbed, you're energetically misaligned with your city, you're indoors 95 percent of every day... You've got a case of psychospiritual snafu—and that can cause depression. We are not robots that can be put into any environment or any behavior and go on functioning seamlessly. We are fleshy, electric piles of psychospiritual soul juice, and what we do/say/think/feel/experience during the day matters on an incredibly deep level. If we try to force our body into submitting to a life it knows is out of alignment with what we're here to do or be, the body is going to communicate to us a loud and resounding "nope!"

Depression is classic body language for "something's not right, please adjust." Rather than resent our depressive symptoms, or attempt to beat them into submission with drugs or unhealthy coping mechanisms, I often recommend that my patients attempt to listen to the symptoms and hear them as a wise and loving plea from deep within you. If you're trapped in a psychospiritual snafu, I urge you to trust that tiny voice telling you what doesn't feel right, and make bold changes until you're back on track.

While there are certainly genetic factors at play with depression, don't take that as a reason to do nothing and despair about your hereditary chemical imbalance. In my experience, most cases of depression are caused by environmental factors that are eminently changeable. I hope you're able to recognize which ones pertain to you and find a way to chip away at these causes to reclaim your well-being.

