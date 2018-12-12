The 11 Best Natural Treatments For Depression & Low Mood

We live in a culture that is conditioned to think If you don't feel well, reach for a pill. In general, I buck against this mentality. I believe it's possible to fundamentally heal from depression, anxiety, ADHD, and even bipolar disorder using other strategies—strategies that require a lot more than just taking a pill or two a day.

I my years as a holistic psychiatrist, I've learned that true healing comes from comprehensive, effortful diet and lifestyle changes, like shifting toward a real food diet, getting to bed early enough that you get a full night of sleep, moving your body, engaging with your IRL community, limiting your social media use, connecting with nature, drinking water, getting exposure to sunlight and fresh air, and escaping the trap of perpetual busyness by doing less. No pill, whether a synthetic prescription drug or natural supplement, takes the place of these changes.

That being said, there are certain supplements that can support the process of healing from depression. If you're trying to take a more holistic approach to managing your depression, and you want to use diet and lifestyle rather than pharmaceuticals, here are my go-to supplements to augment this process. Just make sure to always consult your doctor before making any changes to your treatment regimen or medications.