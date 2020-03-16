In times of crisis, we typically reach out to a friend or family member to lean on. It's one of the reasons the outbreak of COVID-19 is so stressful, as our natural reaction is to gather our friends and find comfort in numbers is discouraged.

While social distancing is important, science journalist and author of the new book Friendship, Lydia Denworth says it seems counterintuitive to our social-loving brains.

"You're being told not to seek comfort with your friends. It's the antithesis of what we as humans do in a time of crisis," she tells me on this episode of the mindbodygreen podcast.

After writing an entire book on the science of friendships, Denworth sure knows a thing or two about social interaction. It only made sense to consult her during this time of social distancing, when we're encouraged not to attend social gatherings or associate with large parties.

Although you shouldn't ignore official statements and quarantines, finding ways to interact with your friends is crucial. In fact, it may be just what we need to quell anxieties and even boost our immunity. Here's why, from the friendship expert herself, as well as what we can do to make sure our social networks remain strong.