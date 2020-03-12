Loneliness May Differ Between Your Mid 40s & 70s, Study Finds

While it may seem like the loneliness epidemic only impacts adults over 60 years old, the growing public health epidemic is actually affecting multiple generations. New research, published in the journal Psychological Medicine, found different causes, but relatively equal levels, of loneliness across generations.

Psychologists at the University of Edinburgh studied more than 4,000 people between 45 and 79 years old. They examined participants’ personality traits, emotional stability, and social circumstances to determine why they were affected by loneliness.