5 Mantras To Comfort You When You're Feeling Lonely

Loneliness used to terrify me. I think I feared that if I felt lonely, I'd lose my mind and develop an attachment to an inanimate object or something, like Tom Hanks in Cast Away. I couldn't sleep alone until I was 12. I couldn't spend more than a night away from my partner until I was 27. My understanding of loneliness was conflated with rejection, inadequacy, and worthlessness. It meant failure, and worst of all, it meant I had to be with myself and only myself. As I continue to change and grow, however, I am realizing that there's a difference between loneliness and being alone.

So rather than trying to prevent loneliness, I'm going to try use the techniques and reminders I have for the past few years to cope with the discomfort. While the current state of our world may be feeding into those feelings of loneliness as we sit at home, here are five things to think about: