5 Mantras To Comfort You When You're Feeling Lonely

In Buddhist philosophy, there is no self, and no separation between you and me and the air we breathe and the food we eat. OK, I know this might be a tough one to grasp, but hear me further. Think about it: one moment, a plant breathes in carbon dioxide, which becomes part of the plant, which then expels oxygen, which becomes part of the air, which we then inhale, which then becomes a part of our blood. Similarly, one moment lettuce is part of the ground, then we eat a salad and it's part of us, then.... you get the idea.