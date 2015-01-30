 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Personal Growth
5 Mantras To Comfort You When You're Feeling Lonely

5 Mantras To Comfort You When You're Feeling Lonely

Megan Bruneau, M.A.
Therapist By Megan Bruneau, M.A.
Therapist
Megan Bruneau, M.A., is a therapist and wellness writer based in New York City. She received her bachelor of arts in psychology and family studies from the University of British Columbia and a masters of arts in counselling psychology from Simon Fraser University.
January 30, 2015

Loneliness used to terrify me. I think I feared that if I felt lonely, I'd lose my mind and develop an attachment to an inanimate object or something, like Tom Hanks in Cast Away. I couldn't sleep alone until I was 12. I couldn't spend more than a night away from my partner until I was 27. My understanding of loneliness was conflated with rejection, inadequacy, and worthlessness. It meant failure, and worst of all, it meant I had to be with myself and only myself. As I continue to change and grow, however, I am realizing that there's a difference between loneliness and being alone.

So rather than trying to prevent loneliness, I'm going to try use the techniques and reminders I have for the past few years to cope with the discomfort. While the current state of our world may be feeding into those feelings of loneliness as we sit at home, here are five things to think about:

1. Every single person on the planet feels lonely sometimes.

Loneliness, like most other feelings, is there to tell us something important. It's there to say, I yearn to connect. I want love and closeness.

Our society tends to pathologize it by portraying lonely people as flawed, weak or not enlightened enough; yet these are unhelpful products of our independence-valuing culture. Loneliness in normal, healthy and universal.

Remember that the family member you see as the most independent, and both counterparts of the couple you perceive to be in the healthiest, happiest relationships, feel lonely at times. They also feel sad, angry, hurt, anxious, and inadequate at times. No matter what you're experiencing, I promise you there are hundreds of thousands of others feeling that same thing at that same time.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

2. Actually, everyone is alone.

I remember a therapist once telling me, "The longest relationship you'll ever have in your life is the one with yourself. So why not try to have a better relationship with yourself?" Romantic relationships end, people die, but you're with yourself always.

Hunter S. Thompson said, "We are all alone, born alone, die alone...I do not say lonely — at least, not all the time — but essentially, and finally, alone. This is what makes your self-respect so important." So remember that: you may be alone, but you are also the only person who can fully be on your team.

3. We are all connected after all.

sleep support+

sleep support+
Set yourself up for success with a good night's sleep.*
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(378)
sleep support+

In Buddhist philosophy, there is no self, and no separation between you and me and the air we breathe and the food we eat. OK, I know this might be a tough one to grasp, but hear me further. Think about it: one moment, a plant breathes in carbon dioxide, which becomes part of the plant, which then expels oxygen, which becomes part of the air, which we then inhale, which then becomes a part of our blood. Similarly, one moment lettuce is part of the ground, then we eat a salad and it's part of us, then.... you get the idea.

We're all connected to each other and to the rest of the universe. Perhaps this is too abstract for you to swallow, and that's fine. But don't dismiss it just yet. Observe your environment for yourself and notice how everything is connected. It will make the loneliness less acute.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

4. Loneliness will always pass.

Loneliness makes each second feel longer, heavier: it feels like time is frozen and our pain is eternal. But loneliness, just like any other thought, feeling, or sensation, is impermanent. Uncomfortable as it is, remember that it will come and go. Remind yourself of this when as you breathe through the discomfort.

5. I can make space for loneliness and practice being kind to myself.

When I'm feeling lonely, I'm tempted to turn my back to that loneliness — to beat myself up for feeling it, telling myself that I'm pathetic. Then I run away from it, perhaps to Facebook or the fridge or the nearest form of chocolate.

But sometimes, if I can catch myself on autopilot, I can look inward and offer myself a soothing statement. Something like, You're hurting right now. You want to feel something else. It will pass, but remember it's OK to feel lonely and means you're human.

In doing so, we create enough space to do react to and ease the pain of our loneliness in a more serving way, perhaps by listening to music, journalling, practicing yoga or calling a loved one if the loneliness is momentary; or by volunteering, joining a support group or class, or reevaluating the relationships in our life if the loneliness is chronic.

Pema Chodron says, "Usually we regard loneliness as an enemy. Heartache is not something we choose to invite in. When we can rest in the middle, we begin to have a nonthreatening relationship with loneliness, a relaxing and cooling loneliness that completely turns our usual fearful patterns upside down." So invite your loneliness in. And if it gets to be too much, check out our TKTK.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Megan Bruneau, M.A.
Megan Bruneau, M.A.
Megan Bruneau, M.A., is a therapist, executive coach, and wellness writer based in New York City....
Read More
More from the author:
Boost Confidence In Online Dating & Improve Your Dating Skills To Become Magnetic
Check out How To Find True Love In The Modern World
Travel down the dating journey towards true love with more confidence in this heart-opening class with Megan Bruneau, licensed therapist and relationships expert
LEARN MORE
Megan Bruneau, M.A.
Megan Bruneau, M.A.
Megan Bruneau, M.A., is a therapist, executive coach, and wellness...
Read More

More On This Topic

Spirituality

7 Ways To Reset Your Energy & Cleanse Your Aura When You Feel Blocked

Sarah Regan
7 Ways To Reset Your Energy & Cleanse Your Aura When You Feel Blocked
Spirituality

The Autumn Equinox Opens A Powerful Portal: 7 Rituals To Tap Into It

Barbara Biziou
The Autumn Equinox Opens A Powerful Portal: 7 Rituals To Tap Into It
$149.99

A Six-Step Process For Radical Self-Healing

With Lissa Rankin, M.D.
A Six-Step Process For Radical Self-Healing
Home

Tossing & Turning? Try These Pillows For Your Most Comfortable Sleep Ever

Jack Byram
Tossing & Turning? Try These Pillows For Your Most Comfortable Sleep Ever
Functional Food

8 Healthy Foods That Are Gentle & Easy For Digestion, From RDs

Merrell Readman
8 Healthy Foods That Are Gentle & Easy For Digestion, From RDs
Integrative Health

13 Products For Insomnia That Have Actual Science Backing Them Up

Emma Loewe
13 Products For Insomnia That Have Actual Science Backing Them Up
More Mindfulness

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Beauty

Found: The 7 Best Growth Serums For Your Fullest Lashes Yet

Hannah Frye
Found: The 7 Best Growth Serums For Your Fullest Lashes Yet
Travel

Why You Need To Visit This Lush, Green Pacific Northwest City

Alexandra Engler
Why You Need To Visit This Lush, Green Pacific Northwest City
Recipes

Thanks To This Underrated Hack, My Iced Coffees Have Truly Never Been Creamier

Jamie Schneider
Thanks To This Underrated Hack, My Iced Coffees Have Truly Never Been Creamier
Integrative Health

Bye Bye, Bloat — The Probiotic This RDN Swears By For All Her Gut Health Needs

Merrell Readman
Bye Bye, Bloat — The Probiotic This RDN Swears By For All Her Gut Health Needs
Love

The 9 Best Dating Apps For Single Moms, According To Experts & Other Moms

Kesiena Boom, M.S.
The 9 Best Dating Apps For Single Moms, According To Experts & Other Moms
Integrative Health

A Functional Health Expert's Nighttime Nonnegotiables For Deep Sleep

Stacie J. Stephenson, D.C., CNS
A Functional Health Expert's Nighttime Nonnegotiables For Deep Sleep
Latest Articles
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/mantras-when-youre-feeling-lonely

Your article and new folder have been saved!