Lydia DenworthContributing writer
Lydia Denworth is a renowned science journalist and author of the new book, FRIENDSHIP: The Evolution, Biology, and Extraordinary Power of Life’s Fundamental Bond, as well as two other books of popular science: I Can Hear You Whisper: An Intimate Journey through the Science of Sound and Language, and Toxic Truth: A Scientist, A Doctor, and the Battle over Lead. She currently works as a contributing editor for Scientific American and write the Brain Waves blog for Psychology Today. Lydia's work has also appeared in The Atlantic, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, Time, Spectrum and many other publications.