This Is Exactly How Many Hours It Takes To Create A Lasting Friendship

By itself, time is not enough, nor is proximity. “I had people in the first study who spent in excess of 400 or 600 hours together with somebody at work and still only called them an acquaintance,” Hall says. “We don’t like everybody we work with and we don’t want to be friends with everybody that we work with.” Hanging out and eating together were good for turning acquaintances into friends.

The ways that people talked to each other mattered. “When you spend time joking around, having meaningful conversations, catching up with one another, all of these types of communication episodes contribute to speedier friendship development,” Hall says. “Think about what it does if you and I are casual friends and the next time I see you, I say what’s been going on with your life? You catch me up. That action is meaningful because it says that whatever is happening in your life, I want to bring into the present in my relationship with you. Consider how many people you don’t bother to ask. You wander into the office, you say hey, and that’s that.”

While self-disclosure is often viewed as critical in relationships, Hall found it wasn’t the only thing that mattered. “It doesn’t have to be intimate,” he says. “When we focus too much on [that,] we’re neglecting the value of joking around with one another and seeing what’s going on with each other. It’s not that self-disclosure doesn’t matter. It is that other things do, too.”

Even playing video games appeared to bring college students closer together, as did watching television and movies. “Who are we to judge that if we have friends over for a game night, we are so much superior than our teenagers playing video games together?” Hall tells me. I confess to having been very judgmental about video games. Hall laughs. “I think it’s about both/and. It’s not that either you spend time talking and joking around and catching up or you only play video games. Both are friendship-developing activities.”