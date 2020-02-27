This Is Exactly How Many Hours It Takes To Create A Lasting Friendship

The ways that people talked to each other mattered. "When you spend time joking around, having meaningful conversations, catching up with one another, all of these types of communication episodes contribute to speedier friendship development," Hall says. "Think about what it does if you and I are casual friends and the next time I see you, I say what's been going on with your life? You catch me up. That action is meaningful because it says that whatever is happening in your life, I want to bring into the present in my relationship with you. Consider how many people you don't bother to ask. You wander into the office, you say hey, and that's that."