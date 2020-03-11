Since I learned about the ninety-second eﬀect, I have become a big fan. Often when I start getting ratcheted up by an issue, I can quickly lapse into a ruminative state, grinding back and forth over the same material, which makes me feel even more frustrated and agitated.

Now, when I become aware of what I’m doing, I ﬁrmly and repeatedly say, "Ninety- second rule! Ninety- second rule!" to remind myself: the hold the emotional chemical alert has on me is short-lived. I also remind myself that it is my choice whether to hold on to these emotions. It doesn’t work instantly, but the strategy becomes more eﬀective each time I use it, and as the grip of strong emotions gives way to reason, I feel an empowering sense of relief.

If you simply notice that swell of emotions and don’t hold on to it, you can feel it fade away, too. The key is not to engage, not to judge or ruminate about your feelings or what triggered them. Instead, acknowledge and name how you’re feeling, as if it were an object outside of you. Let yourself feel what you feel but then be willing to let go of it.