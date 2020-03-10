As of Monday, March 9th, there have been 110,000 cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) worldwide, with over 500 cases here in the United States. And as tensions rise and people look for answers, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has released some new guidelines and information to keep us all healthy.

Coronavirus, according to the CDC, is highly contagious. "As trajectory continues," noted Nancy Messonnier, M.D. in a CDC teleconference on Monday, "many in the U.S. will at some point—either this year or next—be exposed to the virus. And many will become sick."

But don't start panicking; according to the available data, the CDC expects most people who contract the virus will not develop a serious case. Of 70,000 cases in China, 80% were mild cases that saw full recoveries. Further, no one under 30 has died from COVID-19 in South Korea, and in Japan, no one under 50. But that said, risk does appear to increase with age for this virus.

And that means those 60 and older, especially if they have underlying conditions like heart or lung disease, should be taking precautions. Here's what the CDC is recommending for people at highest risk.