Psychiatrist

Lise Van Susteren, M.D., is a general and forensic psychiatrist working at a private practice in Washington D.C.. She co-authored the book "Emotional Inflammation: Discover Your Triggers and Reclaim Your Equilibrium in Anxious Times." She earned her Doctorate in Medicine from the University of Paris and later worked as an assistant clinical professor of psychiatry at Georgetown University. As an environmental activist, she serves on the advisory board of the Center for Health and the Global Environment at Harvard Medical School. She is a frequent commentator or contributor for CNN, NBC, NPR, the Wall Street Journal, and other media outlets.