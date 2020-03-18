While close friendships are important, codependent friendships are so close that all boundaries have completely melted away. Boundaries define our personal limits, and they help us separate our own needs and feelings from other people's needs and feelings. Without them, friends become "enmeshed" in one another and, yes, dependent on each other. We can usually spot a codependent relationship and why it's unhealthy in romance, but we sometimes forget the same is true in friendship.

"Enmeshment" means that both of you have lost your individual identities to the friendship; you share opinions, emotions, major decisions, and needs. It's impossible to engage in self-care if you're not in touch with your own needs and feelings! And while it's healthy to be able to depend on your friends, it's not healthy or sustainable to rely on one friend to meet all of your needs all the time. Burnout is inevitable.

"We all love our friends. Friendship and human connection is vital for an inspiring, well-rounded, healthy life," Anna Marchenko, LMHC, Ed.M., a therapist at Miami Hypnosis and Therapy, tells mbg. "But when boundaries have slipped, the intensity of one's connection to another can escalate to an unhealthy level for both individuals."

Saba Harounie Lurie, LMFT, therapist and founder of Take Root Therapy, tells mbg that codependent friendships "can take different forms." In addition to a lack of boundaries, they almost always include one telltale characteristic: an "imbalanced power dynamic." Usually there's one person who's always the giver and one who's always the taker.