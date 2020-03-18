Healthy friendships don't require one person to stay in the "giver" role constantly, Lurie explains. Instead, there's a sense of turn-taking. "In any friendship, there will be times when our friend leans on us for additional support and care, but there will also be times when we need the same thing from them, and they are willing and able to give it," she says. Importantly, there's also accountability for both parties. There is "course correction, where if someone is doing something hurtful to the other person, it can be discussed and resolved."