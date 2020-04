mbg Contributor

Gina Gomez is an Enneagram educator, women's life coach, and the author of The Enneagram & You. She spent more than 10 years studying and researching the Enneagram, a psychology-based personality system. Gomez now implements the tool to help women rediscover their core values and motivations, improve their relationships, and overcome heartache. She co-hosts the The Modern Enneagram podcast.