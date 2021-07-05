As Lui explains, Fours can be known to start things but not finish them. "They have a lot of ideas, and they get excited," he explains, adding that these creative folks like to be creative in their career, too. They want "to make things better and more beautiful," he adds, so any career that allows them to do that would be a good fit, such as a designer, a writer, or some other artistic profession.

They can find it difficult or unnatural to follow a routine or schedule, and even to be organized. They like a career with variety and spontaneity. Because they can struggle with organization and self-centeredness, careers that can encourage them to work through those limitations can help them find balance, as can working with type Ones and Twos (who are known for organization and selflessness, respectively).