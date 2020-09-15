The Sneaky Source Of Stress In Your Life, Based On Your Enneagram Type

Threes need to recognize their inherent value and remove reliance on others for approval. Finding the internal flow of emotional energy will help this type to focus on what is important to them as an individual rather than what's important to other people in their life. This will allow Threes to be authentic in their actions and reconnect with their inner core. The Achiever type will benefit from practicing meditation as a tool to tune into the emotions and feelings, as well as stepping outside of the never-ending hamster wheel of action.