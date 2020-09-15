The Sneaky Source Of Stress In Your Life, Based On Your Enneagram Type

Equipped with a set of uncompromising moral standards, Ones see world events as right or wrong according to their internal moral compass. In their quest to make the world a better place, this polarizing mindset does not allow for anything in between. This type can’t rest until everything is just the way it should be. A One's stress is triggered by a feeling of being surrounded by irresponsibility. This type’s inner critic is a strong voice berating them for slacking off or making mistakes every waking hour.

To cope with this type of stress, Ones need to prove to themselves that the sky does not come down crashing if they misspelled a word on their social media or take time for themselves to rest amid everything they're fighting for. Ones need to rewire the critic to become an encouraging influence by recognizing and replacing chastising moments with seeing a positive aspect of the same action. Try a self-love practice to help build a different relationship with your inner critic.