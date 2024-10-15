Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Daily horoscope

Daily Horoscope

Check for daily updates on your sun sign

Current events

Current Events

Moon phases, seasons, and other current happenings

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Spirituality

These 3 Zodiac Signs Are The Most Psychic & Intuitive

Sarah Regan
Author:
Sarah Regan
October 15, 2024
Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Editor
By Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Editor
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Editor, and a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.
Portrait Of Young Woman With Eyes Closed And Fern In Her Hands. Standing In The Forest Catching Sun Rays
Image by Vladyslava Adamenko / Stocksy
October 15, 2024

Everyone has access to their intuition, but when it comes to the 12 signs of the zodiac, fine-tuning those psychic abilities comes more naturally to some than others.

Of course, we're not saying the following three signs are bound to be psychic, or that the other signs won't be, but in terms of the quintessential qualities of the zodiac signs, these three tend to be the most intuitive.

And P.S., this would apply to anyone who has one of these signs as their sun, moon, and/or rising sign.

1.

Pisces

Coming in at number one—and as probably no surprise to anyone—is Pisces. These ethereal folks have "psychic" written all over them, with their all-knowing gaze, prophetic dreams, and heightened sensitivity.

All of the water signs are known to be more intuitive to begin with, but Pisces takes it to the next level, as the sign ruled by Neptune. Neptune in astrology governs everything from illusion to intuition, to fantasy, dreams, empathy, and even psychic abilities.

Of course, intuition can present in a lot of different ways, so one Pisces may experience their psychic abilities in different ways than others. Premonition dreams, clairvoyance, and generally feeling attuned to their environments might all be pretty common for a Piscean.

2.

Cancer

The second most psychic and intuitive sign is none other than sensitive Cancer. Another water sign, like Pisces, Cancers are known for being especially adept at understanding the emotions and motivations of others.

Just as mothers always seem to know what their kids need, Cancer is even considered the maternal archetype of the zodiac. They're extremely empathetic and caring, and their gifts are often used to nurture others.

Cancer is also the only sign ruled by the moon in astrology, which is closely connected to our emotional world and intuition. It can seem like Cancers are mind-readers, with their strong ability to always know what to do or say.

3.

Libra

And finally, we have Libra as the third most psychic sign. If you think these flirty air signs are just airheads, think again. There's a reason Libra is so charming and diplomatic—their vibe-check meter is super precise.

Ruled by Venus, the planet of love and pleasure, and associated with the seventh house of long-term partnership, Libra has a keen sense of what people need. They can feel when others are not at ease, and they always try to keep the "scales" (their astrological symbol) nice and balanced.

Does that mean they can be people pleasers? Sometimes, yes. But it definitely takes a certain level of intuition to know how to please, and that's something Libra does all too well.

The takeaway

Again, we're not saying that Pisces, Cancer, and Libra folks are always going to be psychic—or that the other signs can't be—but those three come by their strong intuition naturally.

Nevertheless, anyone can strengthen their intuition with a little patience and practice, no matter your sign.

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

What Is Meditation?

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins

Box Breathing

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

What Breathwork Can Address

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

Nutrition | Rich Roll

What to Eat Before a Workout

Nutrition | Rich Roll

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Nutrition | Sahara Rose

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Love Languages

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Related Videos (10)

What Is Meditation?

Box Breathing

What Breathwork Can Address

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

What to Eat Before a Workout

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love Languages

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

More On This Topic

9+ Money-Saving Tips From Experts With Decades Of Experience
Personal Growth

9+ Money-Saving Tips From Experts With Decades Of Experience

Sheryl Nance-Nash

Everything You Need To Know About October's Birthstone (& Why Anyone Can Benefit From It)
Spirituality

Everything You Need To Know About October's Birthstone (& Why Anyone Can Benefit From It)

Sarah Regan

Why Everyone Is Talking About Their "Inner Child" Lately + How To Talk To Yours
Personal Growth

Why Everyone Is Talking About Their "Inner Child" Lately + How To Talk To Yours

Iris Goldsztajn

Try This Spicy Squat Variation To Target A New Group Of Muscles
Routines

Try This Spicy Squat Variation To Target A New Group Of Muscles

Merrell Readman

Live In A Noisy City? Tips For Designing A Low-Stimulation Apartment
Home

Live In A Noisy City? Tips For Designing A Low-Stimulation Apartment

Emma Loewe

This Nourishing Soap Doubles As A Shaving Cream & Leaves Your Skin So Smooth
Beauty

This Nourishing Soap Doubles As A Shaving Cream & Leaves Your Skin So Smooth

Carleigh Ferrante

9+ Money-Saving Tips From Experts With Decades Of Experience
Personal Growth

9+ Money-Saving Tips From Experts With Decades Of Experience

Sheryl Nance-Nash

Everything You Need To Know About October's Birthstone (& Why Anyone Can Benefit From It)
Spirituality

Everything You Need To Know About October's Birthstone (& Why Anyone Can Benefit From It)

Sarah Regan

Why Everyone Is Talking About Their "Inner Child" Lately + How To Talk To Yours
Personal Growth

Why Everyone Is Talking About Their "Inner Child" Lately + How To Talk To Yours

Iris Goldsztajn

Try This Spicy Squat Variation To Target A New Group Of Muscles
Routines

Try This Spicy Squat Variation To Target A New Group Of Muscles

Merrell Readman

Live In A Noisy City? Tips For Designing A Low-Stimulation Apartment
Home

Live In A Noisy City? Tips For Designing A Low-Stimulation Apartment

Emma Loewe

This Nourishing Soap Doubles As A Shaving Cream & Leaves Your Skin So Smooth
Beauty

This Nourishing Soap Doubles As A Shaving Cream & Leaves Your Skin So Smooth

Carleigh Ferrante

9+ Money-Saving Tips From Experts With Decades Of Experience
Personal Growth

9+ Money-Saving Tips From Experts With Decades Of Experience

Sheryl Nance-Nash

Everything You Need To Know About October's Birthstone (& Why Anyone Can Benefit From It)
Spirituality

Everything You Need To Know About October's Birthstone (& Why Anyone Can Benefit From It)

Sarah Regan

Why Everyone Is Talking About Their "Inner Child" Lately + How To Talk To Yours
Personal Growth

Why Everyone Is Talking About Their "Inner Child" Lately + How To Talk To Yours

Iris Goldsztajn

Try This Spicy Squat Variation To Target A New Group Of Muscles
Routines

Try This Spicy Squat Variation To Target A New Group Of Muscles

Merrell Readman

Live In A Noisy City? Tips For Designing A Low-Stimulation Apartment
Home

Live In A Noisy City? Tips For Designing A Low-Stimulation Apartment

Emma Loewe

This Nourishing Soap Doubles As A Shaving Cream & Leaves Your Skin So Smooth
Beauty

This Nourishing Soap Doubles As A Shaving Cream & Leaves Your Skin So Smooth

Carleigh Ferrante

9+ Money-Saving Tips From Experts With Decades Of Experience
Personal Growth

9+ Money-Saving Tips From Experts With Decades Of Experience

Sheryl Nance-Nash

Everything You Need To Know About October's Birthstone (& Why Anyone Can Benefit From It)
Spirituality

Everything You Need To Know About October's Birthstone (& Why Anyone Can Benefit From It)

Sarah Regan

Why Everyone Is Talking About Their "Inner Child" Lately + How To Talk To Yours
Personal Growth

Why Everyone Is Talking About Their "Inner Child" Lately + How To Talk To Yours

Iris Goldsztajn

Try This Spicy Squat Variation To Target A New Group Of Muscles
Routines

Try This Spicy Squat Variation To Target A New Group Of Muscles

Merrell Readman

Live In A Noisy City? Tips For Designing A Low-Stimulation Apartment
Home

Live In A Noisy City? Tips For Designing A Low-Stimulation Apartment

Emma Loewe

This Nourishing Soap Doubles As A Shaving Cream & Leaves Your Skin So Smooth
Beauty

This Nourishing Soap Doubles As A Shaving Cream & Leaves Your Skin So Smooth

Carleigh Ferrante

more Mindfulness
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

Ayurveda For Beginners: How & Why To Balance Your DoshasWhat Is An Aura + How Can You See Yours?Laws Of The Universe: 12 Universal Laws & How To Practice Them5 Simple Tarot Spreads For Guidance Love & MoreHow To Read The Heart Line On Your Palm & What It MeansAura Colors & Their Meanings: How To Interpret Your Aura
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.