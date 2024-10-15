Advertisement
These 3 Zodiac Signs Are The Most Psychic & Intuitive
Everyone has access to their intuition, but when it comes to the 12 signs of the zodiac, fine-tuning those psychic abilities comes more naturally to some than others.
Of course, we're not saying the following three signs are bound to be psychic, or that the other signs won't be, but in terms of the quintessential qualities of the zodiac signs, these three tend to be the most intuitive.
And P.S., this would apply to anyone who has one of these signs as their sun, moon, and/or rising sign.
Pisces
Coming in at number one—and as probably no surprise to anyone—is Pisces. These ethereal folks have "psychic" written all over them, with their all-knowing gaze, prophetic dreams, and heightened sensitivity.
All of the water signs are known to be more intuitive to begin with, but Pisces takes it to the next level, as the sign ruled by Neptune. Neptune in astrology governs everything from illusion to intuition, to fantasy, dreams, empathy, and even psychic abilities.
Of course, intuition can present in a lot of different ways, so one Pisces may experience their psychic abilities in different ways than others. Premonition dreams, clairvoyance, and generally feeling attuned to their environments might all be pretty common for a Piscean.
Cancer
The second most psychic and intuitive sign is none other than sensitive Cancer. Another water sign, like Pisces, Cancers are known for being especially adept at understanding the emotions and motivations of others.
Just as mothers always seem to know what their kids need, Cancer is even considered the maternal archetype of the zodiac. They're extremely empathetic and caring, and their gifts are often used to nurture others.
Cancer is also the only sign ruled by the moon in astrology, which is closely connected to our emotional world and intuition. It can seem like Cancers are mind-readers, with their strong ability to always know what to do or say.
Libra
And finally, we have Libra as the third most psychic sign. If you think these flirty air signs are just airheads, think again. There's a reason Libra is so charming and diplomatic—their vibe-check meter is super precise.
Ruled by Venus, the planet of love and pleasure, and associated with the seventh house of long-term partnership, Libra has a keen sense of what people need. They can feel when others are not at ease, and they always try to keep the "scales" (their astrological symbol) nice and balanced.
Does that mean they can be people pleasers? Sometimes, yes. But it definitely takes a certain level of intuition to know how to please, and that's something Libra does all too well.
The takeaway
Again, we're not saying that Pisces, Cancer, and Libra folks are always going to be psychic—or that the other signs can't be—but those three come by their strong intuition naturally.
Nevertheless, anyone can strengthen their intuition with a little patience and practice, no matter your sign.
Watch Next
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
What Is Meditation?
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins
Box Breathing
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
What Breathwork Can Address
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance
Nutrition | Rich Roll
What to Eat Before a Workout
Nutrition | Rich Roll
How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life
Nutrition | Sahara Rose
Messages About Love & Relationships
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel
Love Languages
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel