3 Books Essential To Modern-Day Spiritual Formation

"Who am I becoming?" and "What if I changed my life?"—these two questions are critical to evaluate the trajectory of our lives. In The Ruthless Elimination of Hurry, Comer makes a case that most of us live a life of unsustainable hurry, and it's killing not just our bodies and minds but our souls. The way to become who we long to be is by eliminating the hustle and bustle of daily life in pursuit of a slower, simpler alternative. The book serves as a road map to staying emotionally healthy and spiritually alive in a world where feeling rushed is all too common. Along with exploring the evil of busyness for your emotional and spiritual health, Comer delves into the spiritual disciplines that can help you combat hurry and become closer to God.