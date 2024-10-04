Advertisement
Everything You Need To Know About Taurus Moons — From Compatibility To Careers & More
If you're learning more about astrology, you've likely figured out that your sun sign is only a small piece of your astrological puzzle. Knowing the other placements in your birth chart, including your moon sign, can give you even more insight into why you are the way you are.
And when it comes to Taurus moons, these grounded folks are some of the most stable and steadfast people you'll ever meet. If you or someone you know is a Taurus moon, here's what to keep in mind.
Understanding Taurus moons
Your moon sign is related to which zodiac sign the moon was in when you were born. Where your sun sign represents how you view or think about yourself, your moon sign represents how you feel about yourself and represents your emotions, intuition, and personal inner world.
When someone's moon is in Taurus, they relate to themselves and life in general through a Taurean lens. As astrologer Molly Pennington, Ph.D., previously explained to mindbodygreen, "The astronomical reality is the moon is always reflecting the sun's light. The sun would be like our self, our identity—and the moon comes along and it reflects that, holds up a mirror to yourself."
And in terms of understanding Taurus as a sign, it's ruled by Venus, the planet of beauty and pleasure. Taurus is also a fixed earth sign associated with the second house of finances and material security.
Put it all together and Taurus moons are sensual, grounded, and materially minded. Taurus is also the bull of the zodiac, with its fixed modality lending itself to stubbornness but also a strong work ethic. Those with this moon sign will likely display many of these qualities or even subconsciously internalize them.
Unlike the sometimes frenetic energy of air moons, extreme energy of fire moons, or emotional energy of water moons, Taurus is of the earth, and this provides an inner world that feels secure and warm.
Taurus moon key traits
Grounded
As aforementioned, one of Taurus moons' biggest strengths is their stability and groundedness. These people move at their own pace—which is often slow and steady—and they approach life with a practical, matter-of-fact mindset.
Stubborn
Being of fixed modality, Taurus moons can be stubborn. This may depend on other placements or aspects of their birth chart, but Taurus moons tend to be unyielding once they make up their mind. This can help them in some areas, such as finishing projects, but it can also interfere with compromising in relationships.
Hardworking
As aforementioned, sometimes being stubborn can work to your advantage if you're stubborn about not giving up. In the case of Taurus moons, they're the ones who can keep plugging ahead when everyone else has given up, like the strong and steady bull. Taurus as a sign does have a reputation for laziness, but at their best, Taurus moons can have super-strong work ethics. Plus, they need to work hard if they want to enjoy all the luxuries they're after.
Sensual
As Pennington notes, Taurus moons are going to be very sensory-oriented people. Being an earth sign ruled by Venus, she equates Taurus' love language with the softest, most luxurious blanket on Earth. In other words, they like to be comfortable. "It's stable and fixed, almost like there's a business of savoring all of the things that give pleasure," Pennington tells mindbodygreen.
Materialistic
Finally, Taurus moons may be respectively more materialistic than the other moon signs. They are, after all, associated with the second house of money and material security. Not only will Taurus moons appreciate the finer things in life like nice clothes, extravagant meals, and shiny new toys, but they ultimately want the security that financial abundance provides.
"Materialistic" may have a negative connotation, but there is something pragmatic to the way Taurus moons approach their money and material well-being.
Taurus moon celebrities
- Keira Knightley
- Hugh Grant
- Mick Jagger
- Christina Aguilera
- Jamie Foxx
- Lindsay Lohan
- Zendaya
- Meryl Streep
- Nick Jonas
- Demi Lovato
- Donald Glover
- Channing Tatum
- Robert Downey Jr.
- Christian Bale
- Prince Harry
- Saoirse Ronan
Taurus moon in love & relationships
When it comes to love and romance, Taurus moons take their relationships seriously. With Venus heavily influencing their inner world, they want their relationships to feel sweet, solid, and comfortable.
And remember, they are an earth sign, and Venus is the planet of pleasure, so don't be surprised if these seemingly quiet, shy folks are actually wild in bed. Keyword: sensuality!
Taurus moons also take loyalty and commitment seriously, and their slow and steady pace applies here too. They're not going to love-bomb you and then bounce, but rather take their time getting to know you before making a move.
Once they do decide on you, Taurus moons are attentive and caring, and they don't shy away from commitment. However, going back to their stubborn streak, they need to be mindful of letting loyalty and stubbornness keep them in bad situations. Relationships need to adapt sometimes too!
Overall, Pennington says, "The Taurus moon is naturally appreciative. They're not going to be quick to rage—or to say, 'I love you.' They're gonna take their sweet time."
Taurus moon compatibility
Getting the full picture of two people's astrological compatibility is best through a synastry reading, so you can understand all the aspects at play between both of your birth charts.
Nevertheless, moon sign compatibility is still a good indicator of compatibility overall, and Taurus moons will likely do best with other earth sign moons (Virgo, Capricorn, or another Taurus) as well as water sign moons (Cancer, Scorpio, or Pisces).
They may have a harder time with the air sign moons (Gemini, Libra, and Aquarius), although Libra is ruled by Venus as well, so a Taurus moon and Libra moon could find some common ground. The fire sign moons (Aries, Leo, and Sagittarius), may be too bold and brash for them.
Taurus moon in friendships
If you want a steadfast friend who can offer you practical advice, calm you down when you're freaking out, or simply be someone to hit the town with for some shopping and a nice dinner, you need a Taurus moon in your life.
As friends, the options are limitless, with Taurus moons enjoying a variety of activities. These people are happy to check out the latest art exhibition near you, but they'd also be content to stay cozy at home with movies and a home-cooked meal. They're often nature lovers, as well, making them a great person to call up when you want to take a hike or go to the beach.
Ultimately, Taurus moon friendships are characterized by their stability, comfort, and warmth.
Taurus moon at work
Astrologically speaking, the 10th house (aka "midheaven") of your birth chart is associated with your work and public image. However, your moon sign can still give an added flair to the kinds of careers you might be interested in.
For Taurus moons, again, they move slowly but steadily. This can get them accused of being lazy, but there are definitely benefits to their slow-burning energy, like stamina and grit. However, sometimes, these folks may need a little help to really get going, so it's important that they're held accountable at work or have supportive colleagues who can get the ball rolling.
Once they're deep in a project, there's no stopping until it's done. And in terms of what they might want to do, Taurus moons are well suited for careers that involve the material world. This could range from actual nature to the financial sphere to the home.
Think fields like:
- Gardening or landscaping
- Parks and recreation
- Accounting
- Wealth management
- Financial planning
- Banking
- Cooking
- Baking
- Interior design
- Art
- Music
The takeaway
Astrology is so much more than your sun sign, with your moon sign being one of the most important placements in your birth chart. And for Taurus moons, while they do have a stubborn streak, they make practical, grounded, and stabilizing friends or partners.
