As aforementioned, sometimes being stubborn can work to your advantage if you're stubborn about not giving up. In the case of Taurus moons, they're the ones who can keep plugging ahead when everyone else has given up, like the strong and steady bull. Taurus as a sign does have a reputation for laziness, but at their best, Taurus moons can have super-strong work ethics. Plus, they need to work hard if they want to enjoy all the luxuries they're after.