Advertisement
Want To Know More About Leo Moons? Here's The Lowdown On Their Key Traits, Compatibility & More
If you're learning more about astrology, you've likely figured out that your sun sign is only a small piece of your astrological puzzle. Knowing the other placements in your birth chart, including your moon sign, can give you even more insight into why you are the way you are.
And when it comes to Leo moons, these confident folks are some of the most generous and creative people you'll ever meet. If you or someone you know is a Leo moon, here's what to keep in mind.
Understanding Leo moons
Your moon sign is related to which zodiac sign the moon was in when you were born. Where your sun sign represents how you view or think about yourself, your moon sign represents how you feel about yourself and represents your emotions, intuition, and personal inner world.
When someone's moon is in Leo, they relate to themselves and life in general through a Leo lens. As astrologer Molly Pennington, Ph.D., previously explained to mindbodygreen, "The astronomical reality is the moon is always reflecting the sun's light. The sun would be like our self, our identity—and the moon comes along and it reflects that, holds up a mirror to yourself."
And in terms of understanding Leo as a sign, it's ruled by the sun, which represents the self, life force, and motivations. Leo is also a fixed fire sign associated with the fifth house of expression, creativity, and celebration.
Put it all together and Leo moons are bold, regal, and dramatic people. Leo is also the lion of the zodiac, with its fixed modality lending itself to pride and stubbornness but also incredible drive and stamina. Those with this moon sign will likely display many of these qualities or even subconsciously internalize them.
Unlike the sometimes frenetic energy of air moons, grounded energy of earth moons, or emotional energy of water moons, Leo is fiery, and this provides an inner world that feels passionate and intense.
Leo moon key traits
Prideful
A Leo moon makes for an interesting placement, according to Pennington, because Leo is ruled by the sun. "So it's a sun-moon, and it's a fire moon," she says, adding that this placement really thrives on recognition and admiration above all. As such, Leo moons can definitely feel that quintessential Leo pride in themselves.
Dramatic
Speaking of admiration and recognition, Leo moons are prepared to use some drama to help them get it. "There's this primacy of knowing, I am to be nurtured, I am to receive the attention that I desire, Pennington explains, adding, "There's a natural sense of them getting themselves across to their audience or to the world—and then also receiving attention back."
Joyful
Don't let us get it twisted: Leo moons might be a little proud and dramatic, but they're also joyful and want to have a good time. As Pennington notes, this is also a fairly optimistic moon placement, and as such, these people will likely be energetic, exuberant, and fun-loving.
Creative
Given that Leo is associated with the fifth house of creativity and expression, it makes sense that Leo moons are creative themselves. After all, if they want to convey themselves to an audience, they have to find a medium. Whether it's music, art, theatre, or more, Leo moons will find a creative way to express themselves.
Dominant
Lastly, as a yang (masculine) sign of fixed earth, Leo is a dominant sign with strong energy. Like the sun that rules it, Leo tends to think they're the center of the universe, with a stubborn streak to boot, thanks to its fixed modality. Leo moons may express this dominance unchecked, depending on other placements and aspects in their birth chart.
Leo moon celebrities
- Paul McCartney
- Lana Del Rey
- Amanda Seyfreid
- Christiano Ronaldo
- Liam Hemsworth
- Tracee Ellis Ross
- Paris Hilton
- Megan Fox
- Julia Roberts
- David Bowie
- Gandhi
- Queen Elizabeth II
- Megan Thee Stallion
- Halle Berry
- Dakota Fanning
- Joseph Gordon-Levitt
Leo moon in love & romance
When it comes to romance, Leo moons want to be recognized for how great they really are. As aforementioned, these are people that feel like life is a stage and they're famous, so they want a partner who encourages them as such.
As astrology expert Evan Nathaniel Grim notes, "[They] have to feel as though their value is known and seen and appreciated, and that they get constant encouragement to continue doing what they love."
However, Leo is also generous when it comes to giving that love, admiration, and encouragement back. They're proud of themselves, which means they won't settle for a partner they're not proud of too. If they choose you, they obviously think you're good enough to roll with pride.
And as with all fire signs, Leo moons want their relationships to feel hot, passionate, and exciting. Keeping things spicy in the bedroom is nonnegotiable, especially if their Mars is also in a fire sign.
Speaking of other placements, it's also important to keep in mind that while your moon sign does influence relationships, your Venus sign is an important piece of the puzzle too. Someone with a Leo moon and a Pisces Venus, for instance, probably won't have that same bold, confident energy you might expect from a Leo moon.
Ultimately, though, Leo moons are partners are loyal, generous, and just want to feel seen and heard.
Leo moon compatibility
Getting the full picture of two people's astrological compatibility is best through a synastry reading, so you can understand all the aspects at play between both of your birth charts.
Nevertheless, moon sign compatibility is still a good indicator of compatibility overall, and Leo moons will likely do best with other fire sign moons (Aries, Sagittarius, or another Leo moon), as well air moons (Gemini, Libra, and Aquarius).
They may have a harder time with the water sign moons (Cancer, Scorpio, and Pisces) and earth sign moons (Taurus, Virgo, and Capricorn). However, Cancer and Leo can sometimes go well together because Cancer is ruled by the moon, creating a sort of "sun-and-moon-esque" harmony.
Leo moon in friendships
As you might imagine, Leo is an extremely sociable sign. As such, Leo moons often want want to be the life of the party, typically with multiple large circles of friends (in which you can find them at the center, of course).
They're charming, friendly, and if not a bit loud, have a way of bringing life, energy, and joie de vivre wherever they go. They just light up the room!
And one-on-one, they manage to be just as charming. They'll celebrate your successes, encourage you, and stand up for you when you need it.
All in all, Leo moons are great friends to have, especially if you need a cheerleader or someone to help you get out and meet new people.
Leo moon at work
Astrologically speaking, the 10th house (aka "midheaven") of your birth chart is associated with your work and public image. However, your moon sign can still give an added flair to the kinds of careers you might be interested in.
That said, Leo moons want a job where they can fully embody and express their strengths—and get the necessary recognition. Whether on a literal stage or their own internalized, metaphorical stage, they need to feel like they're a celebrity.
As social people, they do well in public or client-facing roles that deal with others, and thanks to Leo's fixed modality, these folks have the stamina to get difficult projects done.
Think fields like:
- Public relations
- Marketing
- Acting or theatre
- Music
- Athletics
- Coaching
- Politics
- Law enforcement
- Broadcasting
- Business
The takeaway
Astrology is so much more than your sun sign, with your moon sign being one of the most important placements in your birth chart. And for Leo moons, while they may be a bit proud at times, they're loyal, creative, and will always reflect back the love you give them.
Watch Next
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
What Is Meditation?
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins
Box Breathing
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
What Breathwork Can Address
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance
Nutrition | Rich Roll
What to Eat Before a Workout
Nutrition | Rich Roll
How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life
Nutrition | Sahara Rose
Messages About Love & Relationships
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel
Love Languages
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel