Here's What You Should Dress Up As For Halloween This Year, Based On Your Zodiac Sign
We're well into spooky season with Halloween just around the corner, and that means it's time to settle on your Halloween costume. If you're still deciding, we figured we'd help you narrow it down—based on your zodiac sign.
Here's what your sign should dress as this year and why. (P.S.: Since rising signs influence our appearance, don't forget to check that one too!)
Aries
According to psychic and astrologer Jana Stern, Aries, you're all about creating, initiating, and inspiring. As such, your Halloween costume should have a similar, exciting vibe. Aries is also ruled by Mars, the planet of war, so you might lean into military-inspired costumes, too, she adds.
Think things like:
- Medieval warrior
- Army brat
- Viking
Taurus
As the kings and queens of luxury, Stern says the Taureans out there should lean into that luxury this Halloween. "We're thinking goddess energy: beautiful fabrics, big dresses, things that feel really, really pretty," Stern says, adding Tauruses might also want to go as their favorite celebrity or royal icon.
For example:
- Aphrodite, Greek goddess of beauty
- Any prince, princess, king, or queen
- Woodland fairy
Gemini
As one of two signs ruled by Mercury, Gemini, you're intelligent, quick-witted, and even a bit mischievous. As Stern tells mindbodygreen, you're well-suited for costumes that highlight your big brain and mercurial mind. Albert Einstein, anyone?
You might also consider:
- Famous philosopher
- Wise wizard
- Hermes, Greek messenger of the gods
Cancer
According to Stern, Cancer, you're no stranger to sensitivity, being ruled by the moon. As such, she says, you might be attracted to soft and pretty costumes, like a cheerleader or even a Disney princess. "But as long as they focus on their softness and sensitivity, and the fabrics feel good, it doesn't really matter what the costume is," she adds.
Think costumes like:
- Chef
- Angel
- Your favorite TV or movie character
Leo
If anyone's going to "wow" with their costume, it's going to be you, Leo. You were basically born for the spotlight, and what better night to own it than Halloween? That said, Stern recommends going big for your costume this year and letting yourself take up as much space as possible.
Here are some ideas for inspiration:
- The sun
- A lion
- Your favorite superhero
Virgo
If you want to showcase all Virgo has to offer the world this year, go for a costume that combines your wicked sense of humor with your attention to detail. According to Stern, Virgo, your costume doesn't need to be over-the-top, but how funny would it be if you dressed up as an Excel spreadsheet?
Other options to consider:
- French maid
- Librarian
- Mad scientist
Libra
Being ruled by Venus, Libra, you love a costume that's cute, trendy, and of course, makes you look good. As Stern explains, you'll be attracted to eye-catching costumes, but you are also concerned with balance, so your two key words are "aesthetics" and "harmony." Put your knack for style to good use!
Think costumes like:
- Dressing like a decade of your choice
- Judge
- Fashion icon
Scorpio
It's your astrological season and your time to shine, Scorpio! According to Stern, you're all too familiar with the dark, so this Halloween, lean into it and get as witchy and gothic as you like. It's already your personal aesthetic, so you might not even need to go shopping!
Here are some ideas:
- Wednesday Addams
- Gothic witch
- Vampire
Sagittarius
According to Stern, you're one for adventure and spontaneity, Sagittarius—but you probably didn't need us to tell you that. Staying in motion is a way of life for you, so this year, you might opt for a costume that represents your free-spirited, thrill-seeking nature.
Think costumes like:
- Pirate
- Backpacker
- Pilot
Capricorn
You take yourself seriously, Capricorn, but that doesn't mean you can't have some fun come Halloween night! In fact, according to Stern, you can appreciate more traditional Halloween costumes because you honor tradition. You don't mind "typical," as long as it fits you well and looks good.
Here are some ideas to get you thinking:
- Pan, Greek god of the wild
- Devil
- Forest nymph
Aquarius
No one is quirkier than you, Aquarius, and if you want to maintain that reputation, your Halloween costume better deliver! As Stern says, you'll want to go for an original costume that will leave people either amazed or confused—and you wouldn't have it any other way.
If you need some inspiration, think:
- Biblically accurate angel
- Hippie
- The most obscure, niche pop-culture moment you can think of
Pisces
Last but not least, we have Pisces. As Stern notes, Piscean folks are very ethereal and sensitive, but they're also creative, funny, and adaptable. As such, Pisces can get really creative with their costume, adding their own personal touches to amp up the dreamy, soft vibes.
Think costumes like:
- Psychic or fortune-teller
- Water nymph
- Mermaid
The takeaway
Whatever you decide to dress up as this year, your zodiac sign can help you figure out what personal touches your costume needs to really showcase yourself. Whether you're an Aries viking or an Aquarius hippie, good luck with your costume and Happy Halloween!
