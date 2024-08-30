"Libra is an air sign, and they're going to be naturally very social and very outgoing, and Aries is willing to try new things and be outward facing, so these two energies can match well together," Quinn explains, adding, "Libra always wants to weigh both sides and give thought to harmonizing energy, and I think that can challenge Aries' need to always bulldoze forward, but in a way that can help tame them down a little bit."