Advertisement
Aries Compatibility Sign By Sign, According To Astrology Experts
Get to know Aries
Aries is also a cardinal sign, meaning it starts its respective season (spring), and not only that, but it's a fire sign too. As such, Aries prefers to stay on the move and travel a million miles an hour. For more slow-and-steady types, it might even be hard to keep up with an impassioned and empowered Aries.
The Aries archetype is also about the passion and innocence of youth. As the first sign of the zodiac, Aries leaps in horns first and asks questions about it later. This self-starting personality can be inspiring, energetic, ferocious—and yes, a little intimidating. When you think about the sheer boldness, risk, confidence, and life force needed to start any kind of project or phase in life, that's all Aries.
As astrology expert Imani Quinn tells mindbodygreen, "Aries really represents starting something and thriving on new beginnings, and being ruled by Mars, they're also daring and passionate risk takers. They're not afraid to start over, so they can perpetually be in a place of new beginnings."
Aries & Aries
While two Aries partners will certainly have plenty of things in common, too much of a good thing can still be too much. Aries isn't exactly known for being the most selfless zodiac sign, so there's potential for these two to struggle with compromise and/or not understand each other's emotional needs.
With Mars ruling both people, there will likely be no shortage of physical or sexual attraction, but relationships require emotional intimacy to thrive, too. If this pair wants to make it work, they'll both need to balance their tendencies toward selfishness and lean into emotional vulnerability.
Aries & Taurus
While Aries and Taurus might be right next to each other on the zodiac wheel, they're not exactly the friendliest neighbors. Being of different elements and modalities, these two don't share much in common, and ultimately have very different motivations.
Aries, for instance, prefers instant gratification and getting the ball rolling on new things, while Taurus is quite stubborn and has a slow-moving approach in everything they do. Taurus may grow tired of Aries' continued antics, while Aries could very well get bored when Taurus wants to be a homebody.
For these two to work, Aries will need to learn the art of slowing down and fostering sensuality, while Taurus may need to open their mind (and heart) to Aries' ways.
Aries & Gemini
When fire meets air, the flames of passion are fanned, and that's what you get with an Aries-Gemini matchup. As Quinn tells mindbodygreen, Geminis are multifaceted and highly curious, plus they don't need to be tied down, which meshes nicely with Aries' excitable and youthful energy.
"Because Gemini isn't afraid of change and taking on new identities, that pairs well with Aries because [both of them] can see multiple aspects of their identity and aren't afraid to change or start something new," Quinn explains, adding, "They can really have a lot of fun together, and they can understand each other's eccentricities."
Aries & Cancer
Cancer is a cardinal sign just like Aries, but this also means that these two signs form a "square aspect," which isn't typically thought of as favorable. When signs are square to each other, there tends to be a lot friction and fighting over each other's turf. Not to mention, Cancer is ruled by the moon, which makes them highly sensitive. Mars-ruled Aries folks? Not sensitive.
As Quinn notes, this pairing could be very difficult if Aries cannot give Cancer the emotional nurturance they need, which doesn't come naturally to them to begin with. "Cancer often needs reassurance and consistency, and I just don't think an Aries is able to give them that, and so that dynamic might require one or both to have to compromise themselves," Quinn adds.
Here's our full guide to Aries and Cancer compatibility for more information.
Aries & Leo
When cardinal-fire (Aries) meets fixed-fire (Leo), there's no telling what they can accomplish together. These two active and passionate signs will thrive and feed off each other's energy, forging a relationship with a high degree of excitement, activity, and physical intimacy.
Leo is ruled by the sun, so they love to be the star of the show, but Aries tends to have a strong personality as well, so there is potential for some clashing of egos if either of them gets hot-headed.
However, these two can respect and understand each other, so even when their romantic flame blows out from time to time, they can often light it again.
Aries & Virgo
According to Quinn, an Aries with any of the three earth signs is going to be a tricky match, thanks to different motivations and priorities. Virgo is no exception, with Quinn telling mindbodygreen, "Because Virgos are very long-term-oriented, they're going to be really agitated about starting things over and taking risks the way an Aries does."
She adds that Virgo is extremely calculated, detail-oriented, and organized, while those are not Aries' strengths in the slightest. And in fact, these key differences can cause a lot of clashing. In some cases, Quinn says, differences can help facilitate growth and positive change, but in the case of Aries and Virgo, "this wouldn't be a positive challenge; it would be a disruption to each person's sense of self."
Aries & Libra
Sitting directly across from Aries on the zodiac wheel, we have Libra, making these two signs opposites. And while opposites are, of course, very different, opposites also attract and can be very complementary in terms of harmony and growth. Libra, for example, is known to be one of the more relationship-oriented signs, bringing some needed balance to Aries' hyper-independence.
"Libra is an air sign, and they're going to be naturally very social and very outgoing, and Aries is willing to try new things and be outward facing, so these two energies can match well together," Quinn explains, adding, "Libra always wants to weigh both sides and give thought to harmonizing energy, and I think that can challenge Aries' need to always bulldoze forward, but in a way that can help tame them down a little bit."
Aries & Scorpio
When you think of Aries' fiery and bold demeanor paired with Scorpio's intensity and mystery, they might not seem compatible on the surface, but Quinn says they actually have some notable similarities that make for a positive matchup.
For one thing, Scorpio is ruled by Pluto in modern astrology, but back in the day it was ruled by Mars, so these two signs actually both share in Mars' high sex drive and passion.
Further, Quinn explains, both of these signs prioritize rebirth and transformation in terms of their identity and life path.
They'll have no problem supporting each other in different phases of their lives, so long as Scorpio doesn't put out Aries' fire and Aries doesn't burn up Scorpio's watery depths.
Here's our full explainer on an Aries-Scorpio relationship for more information.
Aries & Sagittarius
The last of the fire sign duos, an Aries and Sagittarius relationship is one that spells adventure. Sag is the philosophical world traveler of the zodiac, and who better to take along for the ride than fun-loving and ready-to-go Aries? In terms of keeping up with each other, these two certainly can.
Quinn notes that this relationship will be one full of exploration and taking risks—something both of these signs thrive on.
While the initial commitment between these two might take longer than other pairs (thanks to Sag's commitment-phobia), once they lock it down, they'll be sure to make plenty of moves together as a team.
Aries & Capricorn
Unless these two have other significantly more compatible placements, an Aries and Capricorn relationship doesn't make a whole lot of sense. As aforementioned, the earth signs of the zodiac are looking for stability and long-term results, and Capricorn is easily the most serious about the long term of them all. Not to mention, this is another duo that forms a square aspect, which can cause a lot of tension.
With these two, it's likely that Capricorn will try to get Aries to "buckle down," while Aries continuously tries to get Cap to lighten up. And more often than not, those are compromises these signs are simply not willing to make.
Aries & Aquarius
What Aries and Aquarius may lack in sensitivity and warmth, they make up for with their love of new, innovative things. This can definitely make for an exciting honeymoon phase full of exchanging ideas and trying new things, but these two may reach a point where stimuli runs out and there's no emotional backbone to hold them up.
Aquarius is, after all, known for being a bit aloof and hesitant to commit, while Aries wants to dive right in. And even then, these two yang signs may find their relationship is missing the nurturing, yin qualities of a harmonious relationship. Clashing is possible here, but if these two can open their hearts, they may be able to make it work long term.
Aries & Pisces
According to astrologer Desiree Roby Antila, Aries and Pisces form a "semisextile" aspect, which is initially met by resistance due to their differences.
"They can even feel jealous or intimidated by one another at first, but when they drop the competition, they can start to uniquely blend their individual attributes to create something beautifully their own, becoming supportive and complementary to one another," she previously wrote for mindbodygreen.
Aries is exciting and fiery, and Pisces is deep and watery, Roby Antila explains, so Aries will continually need to soften their approach, and Pisces will need to create boundaries in a direct way, for these two to work romantically.
Read more on the compatibility between Aries and Pisces here.
Frequently Asked Questions
Who is an Aries compatible with?
Aries tends to be most compatible with the other fire signs (Leo, Sagittarius, or another Aries), as well as Libra and Scorpio.
What should an Aries marry?
An Aries will find luck in marriage with its opposite, Libra, as well as Scorpio and Sagittarius.
Who do Aries not get along with?
Aries may have a harder time getting along with the earth signs (Taurus, Virgo, and Capricorn), as well as Cancer, because of key difference in motivation and priorities.
The takeaway
When it comes to astrological compatibility, comparing both people's entire charts (aka "synastry" or relationship astrology) is necessary to get the full picture.
However, when it comes to the Aries archetype, it's clear that certain signs will get along with them better than others.
Watch Next
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
What Is Meditation?
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins
Box Breathing
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
What Breathwork Can Address
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance
Nutrition | Rich Roll
What to Eat Before a Workout
Nutrition | Rich Roll
How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life
Nutrition | Sahara Rose
Messages About Love & Relationships
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel
Love Languages
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel