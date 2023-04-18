Everything To Know About An Aries-Pisces Matchup, In Friendship, Love & More
When certain zodiac signs come together, it can feel like a match made in heaven—but that's definitely not always a given. In the case of Pisces and Aries, these two might have to work a bit harder than others to get along. This matchup is a case of opposites attracting, which will create magnetism, but comes with many areas and opportunities for growth to work through.
Pisces & Aries compatibility
The ram and the fish’s initial attraction for each other is one of fascination, with their very different energies captivating one another.
This relationship is a rare combination, because out of all 12 signs, these two are the furthest away from one another in every way. Aries is the first sign in the zodiac while Pisces is the last. Aries is a cardinal, yang, fire sign—while Pisces is a mutable, yin, water sign.
Aries is ruled by Mars, the planet of war and action, while Pisces is ruled by Jupiter and Neptune, the planets of expansion and dreams. Astrologically speaking, these two have as much in common as an apple and an orange. So, what is it about them that draws them to one another?
It boils down to the fascination they have in one another’s variances. As I explain in my book Sun Signs in Love, these two are innately diverse, which can make it hard to stay perfectly compatible for a long time. As such, they would do well to remember it was their dichotomy that attracted them to each other in the first place.
Aries and Pisces are aspected to one another in a "semisextile," which is initially met by resistance due to their differences. They can even feel jealous or intimidated by one another at first, but when they drop the competition, they can start to uniquely blend their individual attributes to create something beautifully their own, becoming supportive and complimentary of one another.
Aries’ childlike view of the world, for instance, touches Pisces, making them feel young and energized. Aries energy is fresh, fun, punchy, and full of spirit, and Pisces’ gentle dreaminess acts like a cooling balm to Aries’ fiery nature. This makes the ram feel relaxed and cared for. Pisces’ energy is languid, tranquil, healing, and full of psychic awareness, which almost magically allows them to know exactly what to do.
Of course, it's important to remember that when it comes to astrological compatibility (aka synastry), you really have to take both people's entire birth chart into account, not just their sun sign. That said, here's more on how these two signs fare in love and friendship, plus how they're similar and different.
Summary:
In a friendship
In a friendship, Aries and Pisces can inspire one another to tap into different versions of themselves. This pair knows more than most that if you continually surround yourself with people just like you, there is never an opportunity for growth.
As I describe in my book, the flow of Aries’ forthright vibrations is a great influence for Pisces’s imaginative mind, and allows Pisces to absorb the ram’s vitality, which assists in tangible manifestations.
Meanwhile, Pisces can cool Aries’ flames, allowing the ram to slow down and see things with their soul and develop their intuition rather than relying on their impulses.
When this pair joins forces in a friendship, there are endless ways for them to teach one another how to become a more balanced version of themselves, by seeing the beauty of doing things a different way than your own way.
In a relationship
If Aries and Pisces decide to take their relationship to the next level from a friendship to a romantic partnership, one of two things will happen: They will either begin to like each other less and less, or they will begin to love each other more and more. It is truly up to them to put the effort into their union to get what they want out of it.
When they are physically one with each other, a lot of healing and understanding will take place. Their deep attraction for one another creates harmony, which carries over into their bodily connection. They are able step into their natural roles of domination and submission, which becomes a way for them to connect regardless of their differences.
Aries is exciting and fiery, and Pisces is deep and watery. Aries will continually need to soften their approach, and Pisces will need to create boundaries in a direct way, for these two to work romantically.
Ways they match up
In astrology, the modality alludes to how each sign communicates. With Aries and Pisces, their modalities are a perfect match for one another. Pisces’ mutable nature, for instance, makes them flexible to Aries’ cardinal modality, which prefers to take the lead.
However, while their modalities are complimentary, they will consistently need to find fairness so that Aries is not always the one in the driver’s seat. Pisces will also need to make a conscious effort to not get steamrolled by the ram.
Aries does not mean to push people into submission, but with Pisces, it's all too easy because of their boundary-less nature. The fish has a hard time saying no, because most of the time, they don't mind going with the flow. Over time, however, Pisces will lose themselves and eventually swim away, leaving Aries confused and heartbroken.
This can all be avoided if Pisces sets boundaries for themselves and adds the word “no” into their vocabulary. Aries will be irritated, but they will respect it, nonetheless.
Another thing they have in common (which can pull them through the tough times) is that they are both afraid to get their heart broken. These two are both vulnerable in their own way, just in different forms. Mars-ruled fear (Aries) is hard to detect, but Neptune’s fogginess can also be just as deceiving.
Aries’ pride rarely allows them to be outwardly vulnerable, but Pisces’s empathetic nature has a way of intuitively knowing what they need and drawing it out of them to create a safe space for their unique love to flourish. Love can always make the impossible possible, and the way that happens with Aries and Pisces is if they remember that each other's hearts are always in the right place.
Where conflict may arise
Aries is a naturally protective sign, especially over the ones that they give their hearts to. People are naturally attracted to the empathetic nature of Pisces, which makes many interested in them. The ram is intensely suspicious and will not love the idea of having so many people entranced by their partner.
Pisces is compassionate and will understand that this need for complete exclusivity is derived from Aries’s vulnerability. Regardless, Pisces will only be able to take this possessive behavior for so long, and will swim away if they feel stifled.
Aries must learn that you cannot go through life and love always thinking that your partner is being unfaithful when they are not, because it becomes exhausting. Pisces will have to work to make sure the ram knows that their heart belongs to only them, especially in the beginning of their relationship.
FAQs:
Is Pisces and Aries a good match?
Pisces and Aries are very different from each other, so they'll be fascinated by each other initially, but their many differences can make sustaining a relationship difficult (but not impossible).
Why are Aries attracted to Pisces?
Aries is attracted to Pisces innate ability to hold space for them, making them feel calm, relaxed, and cared for.
The takeaway
Can Aries and Pisces be friends? Undoubtedly. Are Aries and Pisces be compatible? With a lot of compassion and understanding they certainly are. Can Aries and Pisces be soulmates? That is for the universe to decide.
Even though this may be one of the hardest relationships to find harmony in, it can yield the highest rewards, because it is not their differences that matter, but their will to make their love work.
Desiree Roby Antila (she/her), author of Sun Signs in Love, specializes in sun signs and astrological relationships. She has been studying astrology for several decades and has written numerous articles on matchmaking, cosmic timing, forecasts, and more. Visit her online at SimplySunSigns.com and on Instagram @simplysunsigns.