The ram and the fish’s initial attraction for each other is one of fascination, with their very different energies captivating one another.

This relationship is a rare combination, because out of all 12 signs, these two are the furthest away from one another in every way. Aries is the first sign in the zodiac while Pisces is the last. Aries is a cardinal, yang, fire sign—while Pisces is a mutable, yin, water sign.

Aries is ruled by Mars, the planet of war and action, while Pisces is ruled by Jupiter and Neptune, the planets of expansion and dreams. Astrologically speaking, these two have as much in common as an apple and an orange. So, what is it about them that draws them to one another?

It boils down to the fascination they have in one another’s variances. As I explain in my book Sun Signs in Love, these two are innately diverse, which can make it hard to stay perfectly compatible for a long time. As such, they would do well to remember it was their dichotomy that attracted them to each other in the first place.

Aries and Pisces are aspected to one another in a "semisextile," which is initially met by resistance due to their differences. They can even feel jealous or intimidated by one another at first, but when they drop the competition, they can start to uniquely blend their individual attributes to create something beautifully their own, becoming supportive and complimentary of one another.

Aries’ childlike view of the world, for instance, touches Pisces, making them feel young and energized. Aries energy is fresh, fun, punchy, and full of spirit, and Pisces’ gentle dreaminess acts like a cooling balm to Aries’ fiery nature. This makes the ram feel relaxed and cared for. Pisces’ energy is languid, tranquil, healing, and full of psychic awareness, which almost magically allows them to know exactly what to do.

Of course, it's important to remember that when it comes to astrological compatibility (aka synastry), you really have to take both people's entire birth chart into account, not just their sun sign. That said, here's more on how these two signs fare in love and friendship, plus how they're similar and different.