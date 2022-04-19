The Most & Least Lucky Aspects To Have On Your Zodiac Chart, From Astrologers

There is also the possibility of having a "grand trine," which occurs when you have three planets forming an equilateral triangle on your chart. "If you have one planet in each sign in an element (within 120 +/- 10 degrees of each other), you have a grand trine, which is a major blessing and allows energy to flow easily between the three planets," Budd tells mbg. This results in "notable gifts" in these individuals, with the nature of those gifts being dependent on the planets and signs in question.