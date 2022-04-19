The Most & Least Lucky Aspects To Have On Your Zodiac Chart, From Astrologers

The five major aspects in astrology are conjunctions, sextiles, squares, trines, and oppositions. We'll get into what each means later on, but essentially, an aspect represents a relationship between two planets' positions relative to each other (i.e., Sun conjunct Venus).

As astrologer and author of Queer Cosmos Colin Bedell explains to mbg, "Each relationship of an aspect talks to a particular theme—some that feel a little bit more tension, which can provide some opportunity for growth, and then other aspects can have a little bit more ease, which may offer some complementing energy."

We can identify these aspects within our own charts, but on a daily basis, the planets in the sky are always forming aspects, affecting the energy of the day. Aspects are also important when thinking about astrological compatibility between two people.

"The benefit of understanding aspects, even just a little, is that you may be able to have compassion for your squares, oppositions, and conjunctions (and the impact they have in your life)," astrologer Kayse Budd, M.D., explains, adding, "With knowledge, you can attempt to make peace with the way you are. Awareness allows you to highlight your strengths and work through your weaknesses."

With that in mind, here's a primer on the five major aspects you'll see on a chart and what they represent: