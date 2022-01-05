If You Have This In Your Zodiac Chart, Consider Yourself Super Lucky

Is There A Grand Trine In Your Birth Chart? How To Tell & What It Means
Every natal chart contains tons of overlapping lines and angles that form particular aspects. One relatively rare aspect is the grand trine. Read on to find out whether you have a grand trine in your chart, plus what this beneficial aspect might say about you, according to astrologers.
What is a grand trine?
A grand trine forms in a birth chart when three or more planets assemble in a perfect equilateral triangle on the zodiac wheel, mbg's resident astrologers, The AstroTwins, explain.
"That means they all have to be in the same element (fire, earth, air, or water), and there must be one planet transiting through each of the three signs in that element. The planets in a grand trine are at a harmonious 120-degree angle to each other, called a trine," they add.
Generally, grand trines are thought of as an auspicious aspect since the planets are happily basking in the same element—and subsequently speaking the same language and vibing off each other, the twins say.
You can figure out if you have a grand trine by taking a look at your birth chart (see here to calculate it). An equilateral triangle will be visible in the center of it, and you will have at least three planets in one element. (See image below for an example.)
The meaning of a grand trine.
The meaning of someone's particular grand trine will depend a lot on the specific planetary placements of that trine. However, holistic psychiatrist and astrologer Kayse Budd, M.D., tells mbg that the element of the grand trine can give you a clue about what it means. Let's take a closer look.
Fire grand trine:
Fire energy is bold, active, and passionate. The fire signs are Aries, Leo, and Sagittarius. Someone with a fire grand trine has at least one planet in all three fire signs, and "those planets are interacting well, so you're going to have strong fire energy, which is all about starting things, movement, and getting things going and realized," Budd says.
As the twins add, folks with fire grand trines can spread excitement and accelerate creativity, giving them a daredevil persona or a thirst for nonstop adventure. That said, they probably also suffer from a fair amount of FOMO.
Earth grand trine:
Earth energy is stable and structured, much like those with an Earth grand trine in their chart. The Earth signs are Taurus, Virgo, and Capricorn. According to the twins, people who have an Earth grand trine are all about structure. As such, they can be great at manifesting and bringing ideas to life.
"These people are very stable, very practical, and very grounded, centered people," Budd notes. Someone with an Earth grand trine knows how to get things done, stay organized, and be reliable, she says.
Air grand trine:
Air is the element of intellect and thought. The air signs are Gemini, Libra, and Aquarius. As Budd explains to mbg, someone with an air grand trine will likely be very smart and savvy since this trine is all about "mental activities, communication, ideas, thinking, and thought."
And as the twins add, "Air grand trines bring excitement around exchanging ideas, strategizing, socializing, and exploring new thought models."
Water grand trine:
Last but not least, we have those with water grand trines. The three water signs are Cancer, Scorpio, and Pisces.
According to the twins, water grand trines bring a rush of emotion to a chart "and can be like an astrological love bomb."
Budd adds that those with water trines are usually good at managing their emotions; however, thanks to the trine's flowing aspect, "it usually means the person feels really deeply and passionately but is able to use their emotions productively, as opposed to just being totally flooded and overwhelmed by them," she explains.
Pros and cons.
Again, how your individual grand trine influences you will greatly depend on its specific planetary placements, Budd and the twins both say.
"For example, let's say you have a Grand Trine between the excitable Sun, no-limits Jupiter, and imaginative-but-unrealistic Neptune," the twins explain. "While this can be a great tool for dreaming up world-changing ideas, it can also cause someone to chase every wild scheme and have a difficult time with boundaries and excess."
Generally speaking, though, grand trines are known to be favorable placements, with Budd noting, "Three different parts of the chart are interacting very favorably, and so they give energy to each other in a favorable way, as opposed to conflicting with each other."
Those with this easy flow of energy in their chart may be effortlessly talented, magnetic, and successful. However, sometimes an easy life comes with a cost. "Because things come so easily to these people, they may not have as much determination or grit," Budd explains. "They may lack an understanding of what it means to struggle."
The bottom line.
Analyzing the deeper aspects of your birth chart, like a grand trine, can help you better understand your specific planetary placements and how they may affect you. The more you uncover about your chart and its aspects, the more in touch you'll be with your own strengths, weaknesses, and true nature.
