 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Daily Horoscope

Daily Horoscope

Check for daily updates on your sun sign
Current Events

Current Events

Moon phases, seasons, and other current happenings
Spirituality
Is There A Grand Trine In Your Birth Chart? How To Tell & What It Means
|
Expert Reviewed Is There A Grand Trine In Your Birth Chart? How To Tell & What It Means

Is There A Grand Trine In Your Birth Chart? How To Tell & What It Means

Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Writer By Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Writer
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Writer, and a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.
The AstroTwins
Expert review by The AstroTwins
mbg Astrologers
Ophira and Tali Edut, known as the AstroTwins, are professional astrologers based out of New York and Seattle. Their work has been featured in The New York Times, Elle Magazine, Vogue and Good Morning America and they are the authors AstroStyle, Love Zodiac, Shoestrology, and Momstrology.
If You Have This In Your Zodiac Chart, Consider Yourself Super Lucky

Image by Goce Ilievski / Stocksy

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
January 5, 2022 — 19:05 PM

Every natal chart contains tons of overlapping lines and angles that form particular aspects. One relatively rare aspect is the grand trine. Read on to find out whether you have a grand trine in your chart, plus what this beneficial aspect might say about you, according to astrologers.

What is a grand trine?

A grand trine forms in a birth chart when three or more planets assemble in a perfect equilateral triangle on the zodiac wheel, mbg's resident astrologers, The AstroTwins, explain.

"That means they all have to be in the same element (fire, earth, air, or water), and there must be one planet transiting through each of the three signs in that element. The planets in a grand trine are at a harmonious 120-degree angle to each other, called a trine," they add.

Generally, grand trines are thought of as an auspicious aspect since the planets are happily basking in the same element—and subsequently speaking the same language and vibing off each other, the twins say.

You can figure out if you have a grand trine by taking a look at your birth chart (see here to calculate it). An equilateral triangle will be visible in the center of it, and you will have at least three planets in one element. (See image below for an example.)

birth chart with grand trine

Earth grand trine with the Moon in Virgo, Mars in Taurus, and Pluto in Capricorn

Image by The AstroTwins / alabe.com

Advertisement

The meaning of a grand trine.

The meaning of someone's particular grand trine will depend a lot on the specific planetary placements of that trine. However, holistic psychiatrist and astrologer Kayse Budd, M.D., tells mbg that the element of the grand trine can give you a clue about what it means. Let's take a closer look.

Fire grand trine:

sleep support+

sleep support+
Set yourself up for success with a good night's sleep.*
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(214)
sleep support+

Fire energy is bold, active, and passionate. The fire signs are Aries, Leo, and Sagittarius. Someone with a fire grand trine has at least one planet in all three fire signs, and "those planets are interacting well, so you're going to have strong fire energy, which is all about starting things, movement, and getting things going and realized," Budd says.

As the twins add, folks with fire grand trines can spread excitement and accelerate creativity, giving them a daredevil persona or a thirst for nonstop adventure. That said, they probably also suffer from a fair amount of FOMO.

Advertisement

Earth grand trine:

Earth energy is stable and structured, much like those with an Earth grand trine in their chart. The Earth signs are Taurus, Virgo, and Capricorn. According to the twins, people who have an Earth grand trine are all about structure. As such, they can be great at manifesting and bringing ideas to life.

"These people are very stable, very practical, and very grounded, centered people," Budd notes. Someone with an Earth grand trine knows how to get things done, stay organized, and be reliable, she says.

Air grand trine:

Air is the element of intellect and thought. The air signs are Gemini, Libra, and Aquarius. As Budd explains to mbg, someone with an air grand trine will likely be very smart and savvy since this trine is all about "mental activities, communication, ideas, thinking, and thought."

And as the twins add, "Air grand trines bring excitement around exchanging ideas, strategizing, socializing, and exploring new thought models."

Advertisement

Water grand trine:

Last but not least, we have those with water grand trines. The three water signs are Cancer, Scorpio, and Pisces.

According to the twins, water grand trines bring a rush of emotion to a chart "and can be like an astrological love bomb."

Budd adds that those with water trines are usually good at managing their emotions; however, thanks to the trine's flowing aspect, "it usually means the person feels really deeply and passionately but is able to use their emotions productively, as opposed to just being totally flooded and overwhelmed by them," she explains.

Pros and cons.

Again, how your individual grand trine influences you will greatly depend on its specific planetary placements, Budd and the twins both say.

"For example, let's say you have a Grand Trine between the excitable Sun, no-limits Jupiter, and imaginative-but-unrealistic Neptune," the twins explain. "While this can be a great tool for dreaming up world-changing ideas, it can also cause someone to chase every wild scheme and have a difficult time with boundaries and excess."

Generally speaking, though, grand trines are known to be favorable placements, with Budd noting, "Three different parts of the chart are interacting very favorably, and so they give energy to each other in a favorable way, as opposed to conflicting with each other."

Those with this easy flow of energy in their chart may be effortlessly talented, magnetic, and successful. However, sometimes an easy life comes with a cost. "Because things come so easily to these people, they may not have as much determination or grit," Budd explains. "They may lack an understanding of what it means to struggle."

Advertisement

The bottom line.

Analyzing the deeper aspects of your birth chart, like a grand trine, can help you better understand your specific planetary placements and how they may affect you. The more you uncover about your chart and its aspects, the more in touch you'll be with your own strengths, weaknesses, and true nature.

Want to turn your passion for wellbeing into a fulfilling career? Become a Certified Health Coach! Learn more here.

Advertisement
Sarah Regan
Sarah Regan mbg Spirituality & Relationships Writer
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Writer, as well as a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego,...

More On This Topic

Spirituality

This Sign Can Expect Major Career Moves In 2022, Astrologers Say

Sarah Regan
This Sign Can Expect Major Career Moves In 2022, Astrologers Say
Spirituality

2022 Will Be The Most Important Year In A Decade For This Zodiac Sign

Sarah Regan
2022 Will Be The Most Important Year In A Decade For This Zodiac Sign
$39.99

Aim True: A 21-Day Journey

With Kathryn Budig
Aim True: A 21-Day Journey
Recipes

This Spiced Mulled Cider Has A Secret Ingredient To Support Winter Immunity

Kami McBride
This Spiced Mulled Cider Has A Secret Ingredient To Support Winter Immunity
Recipes

Make That Viral Green Goddess Salad Even More Nutritious With This Simple Add-In

Eliza Sullivan
Make That Viral Green Goddess Salad Even More Nutritious With This Simple Add-In
Beauty

This Derm Swears By Dry Brushing — But Says To Avoid One Common Mistake

Alexandra Engler
This Derm Swears By Dry Brushing — But Says To Avoid One Common Mistake
More Mindfulness

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Home

A 5-Step Home Reset To Help You Start The Year Feeling Organized

Maeve Richmond
A 5-Step Home Reset To Help You Start The Year Feeling Organized
Sex

How To Turn Someone On: An Extremely Hot, Detailed Guide

Julie Nguyen
How To Turn Someone On: An Extremely Hot, Detailed Guide
Beauty

The Best Way To Achieve Bright Eyes — Without A Lot Of Makeup

Alexandra Engler
The Best Way To Achieve Bright Eyes — Without A Lot Of Makeup
Home

When Should You Replace Your Mattress? It Might Be Sooner Than You Think

Emma Loewe
When Should You Replace Your Mattress? It Might Be Sooner Than You Think
Integrative Health

The Multi That Has Real Reviewers Asking "Where Have You Been All My Life?"

Morgan Chamberlain
The Multi That Has Real Reviewers Asking "Where Have You Been All My Life?"
Functional Food

I'm An RD: My 3 Nonnegotiable Ways To Support Long-Term Gut Health

Heather Finley, M.S., R.D.
I'm An RD: My 3 Nonnegotiable Ways To Support Long-Term Gut Health
Latest Articles
Advertisement
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/grand-trine

Your article and new folder have been saved!