If You Have This In Your Zodiac Chart, Consider Yourself Super Lucky

A grand trine forms in a birth chart when three or more planets assemble in a perfect equilateral triangle on the zodiac wheel, mbg's resident astrologers, The AstroTwins, explain.

"That means they all have to be in the same element (fire, earth, air, or water), and there must be one planet transiting through each of the three signs in that element. The planets in a grand trine are at a harmonious 120-degree angle to each other, called a trine," they add.

Generally, grand trines are thought of as an auspicious aspect since the planets are happily basking in the same element—and subsequently speaking the same language and vibing off each other, the twins say.

You can figure out if you have a grand trine by taking a look at your birth chart (see here to calculate it). An equilateral triangle will be visible in the center of it, and you will have at least three planets in one element. (See image below for an example.)