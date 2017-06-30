Astrology 101: How To Discover Your Past Lives & Find Your True Purpose

Astrologers use the lunar nodes to determine where your destiny lies (north node) and what you were in past lifetimes (south node). The nodes change signs about every 18 months. People born within your same lunar node group are like your “soul tribe.” You were incarnated with them to learn the same lessons.

The lunar nodes are determined by the points where the moon’s orbit crosses the “ecliptic”—the apparent path the sun makes around the earth. (We say “apparent” because in reality, the earth is revolving around the sun, but from our vantage point, it appears that the sun is moving.) The nodes take into account the sun, the moon and the earth. They fall in the same signs that the eclipses are in when you’re born.

The lunar nodes help us answer questions like: What am I supposed to do with my life? Why am I here and what’s my mission? What was I in a past life?

The nodes play a powerful role in non-Western astrology. Kabbalah’s astrology focuses primarily on the lunar nodes. This system calls the north node your tikkun (“correction”) and views it as the karmic adjustment your soul must make. Vedic astrology calls the nodes the head (Rahu/north node) and tail (Ketu/south node) of the dragon and takes a harsher view of the south node’s karma.

Note to parents-to-be: if you have a child around the ages of 18-19 or 36-37, you’ll share the same nodes. And if you date, marry, or join forces with someone nine or 10 years older or younger than you, there’s a good chance they’ll have the opposite nodes. (For example, if your south node is Virgo and their north node is Virgo). This can be a powerful but polarizing pairing—you’ve both mastered what the other one has come here to learn. If you combine your natural skills, you can be unstoppable.

The ultimate book on the nodes is Astrology for the Soul by Jan Spiller. A huge influence, Spiller passed away in July 2016. We are forever grateful for what we learned about the nodes from her writing.