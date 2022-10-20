Astrology 101: How To Discover Your Past Lives & Find Your True Purpose

An Intro To North Nodes & South Nodes: What They Say About Your Past & Purpose
In astrology, your life purpose is encoded in the north node and south node of the moon.
The lunar nodes are directly opposite each other in the chart. They aren't planets but rather mathematical points on the chart that fall in two opposite zodiac signs. (For example, if your north node is in Capricorn, your south node will be in its opposite sign of Cancer, and so on.)
The lunar nodes help us answer questions like: What am I supposed to do with my life? Why am I here, and what's my mission? What was I in a past life?
Here's a more in-depth look at the themes of the north node and south node and how to decode where yours fall.
The north node: Your destiny and karmic path
The north node illuminates the terrain that's calling your name, but climbing to the peak of this mountain is like trekking up Mount Everest.
You'll have to lighten your baggage and enlist some help to get you up that hill. It's your learning curve.
North node activities require you to stretch out of your comfort zone. Once you do, you'll be amazed by how fulfilled you feel. It's like the activation of your life's mission. The sooner you align yourself with this path, the more purpose-driven your life will become.
However, you will often return to your south node as that "ace in the hole"—kind of like returning home to your roots, even after you've made your way in the world.
We often think that just because we're good at something—or it comes easily to us—that it's what we should do with our lives. Yet sometimes the easy way doesn't feel spiritually satisfying. Maybe you've taken this path enough times in past lives and you're ready for something new.
The south node: Your innate gifts and past life
The south node is the exact opposite zodiac sign of the north node. It reveals the gifts that you bring into this lifetime, your sweet spot, your comfort zone.
You will be innately good in these areas of life and may begin your early path based on your south node leanings.
While this can bring a sense of satisfaction, it is unlikely to elevate you to Blissville. There's a sense of "been there, done that" in the field of south node activities. And indeed you have: in many past lifetimes.
The key is to use your south node as a springboard into your north node destiny. The south node is your horoscope hometown—perhaps not the place you want to settle permanently but somewhere cozy to visit when you need to feel a sense of place or belonging.
How are the nodes used in astrology?
Astrologers use the lunar nodes to determine where your destiny lies (north node) and what you were in past lifetimes (south node).
The nodes change signs about every 18 months. People born within your same lunar node group are like your "soul tribe." You were incarnated with them to learn the same lessons.
Kabbalah's astrology focuses primarily on the lunar nodes. This system calls the north node your tikkun ("correction") and views it as the karmic adjustment your soul must make.
Vedic astrology calls the nodes the head (Rahu/north node) and tail (Ketu/south node) of the dragon and takes a harsher view of the south node's karma.
Note to parents-to-be: If you have a child around the ages of 18 to 19 or 36 to 37, you'll share the same nodes. And if you date, marry, or join forces with someone nine or 10 years older or younger than you, there's a good chance they'll have the opposite nodes (for example, if your south node is Virgo and their north node is Virgo).
This can be a powerful but polarizing zodiac compatibility pairing—you've both mastered what the other one has come here to learn. If you combine your natural skills, you can be unstoppable.
To find your lunar nodes, choose the date range that includes your birthday
Aries south node, Libra north node:
- Jun 17, 1958 – Dec 15, 1959
- Jan 8, 1977 – Jul 5, 1978
- Aug 1, 1995 – Jan 25, 1997
- Feb 19, 2014 – Nov 11, 2015
- Oct 15, 2032 – May 22, 2032
Libra north nodes and Aries south nodes have spent lifetimes as free agents, operating independently and beholden to no one. In this go-round, they are learning how to play well with others. Sharing, compromise, diplomacy—Libra north nodes will have eye-opening experiences that teach them these traits.
Taurus south node, Scorpio north node:
- Oct 5, 1956 – Jun 16, 1958
- Jul 10, 1975 – Jan 7, 1977
- Feb 2, 1994 – Jul 31, 1995
- Aug 30, 2012 – Feb 18, 2014
- Mar 21, 2031 – Oct 14, 2032
Gemini south node, Sagittarius north node:
- Apr 3, 1955 – Oct 4, 1956
- Oct 28, 1973 – Jul 9, 1975
- Aug 2, 1992 – Feb 1, 1994
- Mar 4, 2011 – Aug 29, 2012
- Sep 24, 2029 – Mar 20, 2031
If your north node is in Sagittarius, you may be more comfortable in a close community where you are well known. Traveling (a Sagittarius-ruled pursuit) could make you nervous, especially when you're younger. Yet, when you embrace the wider world, you go through massive spiritual growth.
Astrology Fundamentals with the AstroTwins
How To Take Charge Of Your Destiny & Rock Your Relationships
Learn how to read birth charts for yourself and others, identify your talents, weaknesses, and strengths via the elements, use astrology beyond the basic sun signs, create personal growth, financial gain, and harmony in all of your relationships, and align the stars for yourself.
Astrology Fundamentals
Cancer south node, Capricorn north node:
- Oct 10, 1953 – Apr 2, 1955
- Apr 28, 1972 – Oct 27, 1973
- Nov 19, 1990 – Aug 1, 1992
- Aug 22, 2009 – Mar 3, 2011
- Mar 27, 2028 – Sept 23, 2029
Capricorn north node and Cancer south node people have had many lifetimes in the feminine (Cancer) realm as caretakers, mothers, wives, and dependents. In this lifetime, they need to learn the exciting new world of self-sufficiency.
Leo south node, Aquarius north node:
- Mar 29, 1952 – Oct 9, 1953
- Nov 3, 1970 – Apr 27, 1972
- May 23, 1989 – Nov 18, 1990
- Dec 19, 2007 – Aug 21, 2009
- Jul 27, 2026 – Mar 26, 2028
No surprise that some Leo south node people are born thinking the world revolves around them! Their path is to learn humility but not at the expense of their dazzling inner fire and glorious stage presence. Leo south nodes must learn to use their theatrical ways for the betterment of all—or to forward a humanitarian cause.
Virgo south node, Pisces north node:
- Jul 27, 1950 – Mar 28, 1952
- Apr 20, 1969 – Nov 2, 1970
- Dec 3, 1987 – May 22, 1989
- Jun 23, 2006 – Dec 18, 2007
- Jan 12, 2025 – Jul 26, 2026
If you have a Pisces north node, you may have mystical experiences that your rational mind struggles to understand. To embrace the unknown, you'll need to drop your perfectionism, worry, and anxiety.
Libra south node, Aries north node:
- Jan 27, 1949 – Jul 26, 1950
- Aug 20, 1967 – Apr 19, 1969
- Apr 7, 1986 – Dec 2, 1987
- Dec 27, 2004 – Jun 22, 2006
- Jul 18, 2023 – Jan 11, 2025
People with Aries north node/Libra south node have spent many lifetimes mastering relationships. In previous lives, they have been married and worked in close partnership. They come to this life with strong interpersonal skills, naturally seeking synergies.
Scorpio south node, Taurus north node:
- Aug 3, 1947 – Jan 26, 1949
- Feb 20, 1966 – Aug 19, 1967
- Sep 12, 1984 – Apr 6, 1986
- Apr 15, 2003 – Dec 26, 2004
- Jan 19, 2022 – Jul 17, 2023
Taurus north node/Scorpio south node people have arrived here to work! In past lives, they were powerful and privileged people who were often born into wealth. They may have been advisers to royalty or political leaders, working masterfully behind the scenes. Now, it's their time to step into a position of public power, rolling up their sleeves and learning to be the providers, earners, and doers.
Sagittarius south node, Gemini north node:
- Dec 4, 1945 – Aug 2, 1947
- Aug 26, 1964 – Feb 19, 1966
- Mar 17, 1983 – Sep 11, 1984
- Oct 14, 2001 – Apr 14, 2003
- May 6, 2020 – Jan 18, 2022
Gemini north node and Sagittarius south node people have seen the world and have diverse friends and lovers in every port in past lives. Now, they must learn to stay in one place!
Capricorn south node, Cancer north node:
- May 12, 1944 – Dec 3, 1945
- Dec 24, 1962 – Aug 25, 1964
- Sep 25, 1981 – Mar 16, 1983
- Apr 10, 2000 – Oct 13, 2001
- Nov 7, 2018 – May 5, 2020
Cancer north node people have spent lifetimes as "captains of industry" and patriarchs, conquering the world and accumulating wealth. Now, they are learning that there's more to life than just work and money.
Aquarius south node, Leo north node:
- Nov 22, 1942 – May 11, 1944
- Jun 11, 1961 – Dec 23, 1962
- Jan 6, 1980 – Sep 24, 1981
- Apr 10, 2000 – Oct 13, 2001
- May 10, 2017 – Nov 6, 2018
The Leo north node/Aquarius south node person is a powerful changemaker, but in this lifetime, they can get lost in a crowd. These people need to channel their Leo "roar" to reach a wider audience.
Pisces south node, Virgo north node:
- May 25, 1941 – Nov 21, 1942
- Dec 16, 1959 – Jun 10, 1961
- Jul 6, 1978 – Jan 5, 1980
- Jan 26, 1997 – Oct 20, 1998
- Nov 12, 2015 – May 9, 2017
The mystical Pisces south node argues, “believing is seeing," and can go too far off the woo-woo deep end at times. Embrace solving problems with facts and hard data, practicing accountability and leadership, and taking personal responsibility,