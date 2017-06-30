Astrology 101: How To Discover Your Past Lives & Find Your True Purpose
In astrology, your life purpose is encoded in the north node and south node of the moon. The lunar nodes are directly opposite each other in the chart. They aren’t planets, but rather mathematical points on the chart that fall in two opposite zodiac signs. For example, if your north node is in Capricorn, your south node will be in its opposite sign of Cancer, and so on.
Bottom line: The north node represents our karmic paths and the lessons we came here to learn—or the language we are learning to speak. The south node reveals the challenges and gifts we bring in from previous lifetimes.
The south node
The south node reveals the gifts that you bring into this lifetime, your sweet spot, your comfort zone. You will be innately good in these areas of life, and may begin your early path based on your south node leanings. While this can bring a sense of satisfaction, it is unlikely to elevate you to Blissville. There’s a sense of “been there, done that” in the field of south node activities. And indeed you have: in many past lifetimes. The key is to use your south node as a springboard into your north node destiny, much like an expat living abroad will always feel most comfortable speaking her native language, even if she’s lived in her new country for many years. The south node is your horoscope hometown—perhaps not the place you want to settle permanently, but somewhere cozy to visit when you need to feel a sense of place or belonging.
The north node
The north node is the exact opposite zodiac sign of the south node. It illuminates the terrain that’s calling your name, but climbing to the peak of this mountain is like trekking up Mt. Everest. You’ll have to lighten your baggage and enlist a proverbial Sherpa to get you up that hill. It’s your learning curve. North node activities require you to stretch out of your comfort zone. Once you do, you’ll be amazed by how fulfilled you feel. It’s like the activation of your life’s mission. The sooner you align yourself with this path, the more purpose-driven your life will become. However, you will often return to your south node as that “ace in the hole”—kind of like returning home to your roots, even after you’ve made your way in the world.
We often think that just because we’re good at something—or it comes easily to us—that it’s what we should do with our lives. Yet sometimes the easy way doesn’t feel spiritually satisfying. Maybe you’ve taken this path enough times in past lives, and you’re ready for something new.
How are the nodes used in astrology?
Astrologers use the lunar nodes to determine where your destiny lies (north node) and what you were in past lifetimes (south node). The nodes change signs about every 18 months. People born within your same lunar node group are like your “soul tribe.” You were incarnated with them to learn the same lessons.
The lunar nodes are determined by the points where the moon’s orbit crosses the “ecliptic”—the apparent path the sun makes around the earth. (We say “apparent” because in reality, the earth is revolving around the sun, but from our vantage point, it appears that the sun is moving.) The nodes take into account the sun, the moon and the earth. They fall in the same signs that the eclipses are in when you’re born.
The lunar nodes help us answer questions like: What am I supposed to do with my life? Why am I here and what’s my mission? What was I in a past life?
The nodes play a powerful role in non-Western astrology. Kabbalah’s astrology focuses primarily on the lunar nodes. This system calls the north node your tikkun (“correction”) and views it as the karmic adjustment your soul must make. Vedic astrology calls the nodes the head (Rahu/north node) and tail (Ketu/south node) of the dragon and takes a harsher view of the south node’s karma.
Note to parents-to-be: if you have a child around the ages of 18-19 or 36-37, you’ll share the same nodes. And if you date, marry, or join forces with someone nine or 10 years older or younger than you, there’s a good chance they’ll have the opposite nodes. (For example, if your south node is Virgo and their north node is Virgo). This can be a powerful but polarizing pairing—you’ve both mastered what the other one has come here to learn. If you combine your natural skills, you can be unstoppable.
The ultimate book on the nodes is Astrology for the Soul by Jan Spiller. A huge influence, Spiller passed away in July 2016. We are forever grateful for what we learned about the nodes from her writing.
To find your lunar nodes, choose the date range that includes your birthday.
North and south node dates (1941-2017)
Ares south node, Libra north node:
Mar 29, 1952 – Oct 9, 1953 * Nov 3, 1970 – Apr 27, 1972 * May 23, 1989 – Nov 18, 1990 * Dec 19, 2007 – Aug 21, 2009 • July 27, 2026 – March 26, 2028
Taurus south node, Scorpio north node:
Oct 5, 1956 – Jun 16, 1958 • Jul 10, 1975 – Jan 7, 1977 • Feb 2, 1994 – Jul 31, 1995 • Aug 30, 2012 – Feb 18, 2014 • March 21, 2031 – October 14, 2032
Gemini south node, Sagittarius north node:
Apr 3, 1955 – Oct 4, 1956 • Oct 28, 1973 – Jul 9, 1975 • Aug 2, 1992 – Feb 1, 1994 • Mar 4, 2011 – Aug 29, 2012 • September 24, 2029 – March 20, 2031
Cancer south node, Capricorn north node:
Oct 10, 1953 – Apr 2, 1955 * Apr 28, 1972 – Oct 27, 1973 * Nov 19, 1990 – Aug 1, 1992 * Aug 22, 2009 – Mar 3, 2011 • March 27, 2028 – September 23, 2029
Leo south node, Aquarius north node:
Mar 29, 1952 – Oct 9, 1953 • Nov 3, 1970 – Apr 27, 1972 • May 23, 1989 – Nov 18, 1990 • Dec 19, 2007 – Aug 21, 2009 • July 27, 2026 – March 26, 2028
Virgo south node, Pisces north node:
Jul 27, 1950 – Mar 28, 1952 • Apr 20, 1969 – Nov 2, 1970 • Dec 3, 1987 – May 22, 1989 • Jun 23, 2006 – Dec 18, 2007 • January 12, 2025 – July 26, 2026
Libra south node, Aries north node:
Jan 27, 1949 – Jul 26, 1950 • Aug 20, 1967 – Apr 19, 1969 • Apr 7, 1986 – Dec 2, 1987 • Dec 27, 2004 – Jun 22, 2006 • July 18, 2023 – January 11, 2025
Scorpio south node, Taurus north node:
Aug 3, 1947 – Jan 26, 1949 • Feb 20, 1966 – Aug 19, 1967 • Sep 12, 1984 – Apr 6, 1986 • Apr 15, 2003 – Dec 26, 2004 • January 19, 2022 – July 17, 2023
Sagittarius south node, Gemini north node:
Dec 14, 1945 – Aug 2, 1947 • Aug 26, 1964 – Feb 19, 1966 • Mar 17, 1983 – Sep 11, 1984 • Oct 14, 2001 – Apr 14, 2003 • May 6, 2020 – January 18, 2022
Capricorn south node, Cancer north node:
May 12, 1944 – Dec 3, 1945 • Dec 24, 1962 – Aug 25, 1964 • Sep 25, 1981 – Mar 16, 1983 • Apr 10, 2000 – Oct 13, 2001 • November 7, 2018 – May 5, 2020
Aquarius south node, Leo north node:
Nov 22, 1942 – May 11, 1944 • Jun 11, 1961 – Dec 23, 1962 • Jan 6, 1980 – Sep 24, 1981 • Apr 10, 2000 – Oct 13, 2001 • May 10, 2017 – November 6, 2018
Pisces south node, Virgo north node:
May 25, 1941 – Nov 21, 1942 • Dec 16, 1959 – Jun 10, 1961 • Jul 6, 1978 – Jan 5, 1980 • Jan 26, 1997 – Oct 20, 1998 • November 12, 2015 – May 9, 2017
