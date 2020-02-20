5 Ways Karma From Your Past Lives Affects You Today

There's a greater reason that karma repeats itself, and it's not to cause you pain. Instead, it's to teach you to take different actions for different results. If you're attracting the same type of partners into your life over and over again, it's time to stop and inspect your choices: Why do similar people keep coming in? What should you be doing differently?

This calls for honest introspection and evaluation of your own faults and weaknesses, which is admittedly hard to do. Don't be afraid to look within. Recognize what must be changed inside of you so as to change what's outside of you. Then, you can modify your behavior to end karmic patterns and progress in your potential.

Past-life karma is resoundingly present in your current life. Mustering up the courage to open your karmic suitcase today can change your destiny for lifetimes to come.