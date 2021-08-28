What Does It Mean To Have A Strong Sense Of Self? 6 Signs To Look For

Fregoso says being able to reflect honestly on your growth and evolution as a person is a huge indicator that you know who you are, aka have a strong sense of self. While there may have been twists and turns in your journey, you feel assured in your past decisions because they were right for you at the time. There's little gap between who you are and who you want to be because you're actively merging your multiple selves (platonic, work, romantic) into one cohesive identity. You're mutable enough to know you can live many different lifetimes throughout the course of your life, and you're not shaping your priorities by what will garner you the most acceptance from others.