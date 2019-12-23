You screwed up. They screwed up.

You regret what you did to them. They likely regret what they did to you.

Your relationship may feel like a colossal failure because of everything that went wrong. There is always plenty of blame and regret to go around for everyone in the relationship. There is plenty of pain and heartache that each of you caused.

But the only way to keep this from weighing on your self-worth for the rest of your life is to let go of this heavy burden. You must find it within yourself to forgive your ex and let go of the past. Do it because it's the right thing to do and because you're a kind, compassionate person. If not that, do it for yourself so that you can let go of the burning coals of resentment. You may not be able to move on until you forgive your ex.

If you're being unusually hard on yourself and feel like you're responsible for everything that went wrong, it will be hard to move on and rebuild your self-worth.